“Cuz My Mama’s Here”: Deion Sanders’ Dynamic With Ex-Wife Exposed by Son Shedeur at Daughter’s Graduation

Ever since undergoing a highly stressful and public divorce, Deion Sanders’ relationship with his ex-wife, Pilar, has remained strained. So much so that the two are rarely seen under one roof. That changed when their daughter, Shelomi, had her graduation day at Alabama A&M. The whole Sanders family was together, and Shedeur was relishing the moment.

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“Cuz my mama here, you know how he smiles,” Shedeur Sanders said in Well Off Media‘s May 8 Vlog. “Don’t tell me what education can’t do. I got my dad and my mom in the same room, booked out. Film this. There’s a reason he (Deion Sanders) put on a mask so they don’t see that he smiles.”

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The Browns’ QB stood happily in the room where Shelomi’s graduation ceremony was being held. As for Pilar Sanders, she cheered for her daughter just a few feet away from Coach Prime while the whole family sat in the arena. For Shelomi, the moment was special, too, as she was also elated to see her mom and dad together.

“Look at how close I got them,” Shelomi wrote on her IG story, posting the video of Coach Prime and Pilar sitting together in the stands. The youngest Sanders also followed it up with hashtags #familyreunion, #together, #doitforthekids, #imthekid, and #sanders, showcasing the rarity of the moment in Coach Prime’s children’s lives.

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Those hashtags described something no statement could. It was a daughter reminiscing about her childhood without her parents together, and being filled with joy at a rare sight of them together. For once, Coach Prime and his ex-wife did not let their mutual differences show. It was a statement that, beyond everything, they still keep their parental responsibilities paramount.

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At Alabama A&M, Shelomi saw more consistent playing time, establishing herself as a key player for the program. She appeared in 26 games in 2024-2025, averaging 1.2 points over 3.9 minutes and making 15 appearances last season, averaging 5.9 minutes per game. As for Shelomi’s next chapter, although she graduated from the HBCU program, she will continue her college basketball career for one more year. And she will also be closer to her father in Colorado.

Deion Sanders opens up on his daughter’s next destination

Shelomi has established herself as a prolific 5-foot-6 guard and was even named Alabama A&M’s Bulldog of the Week last month. She had started her basketball career at Deion Sanders’ Jackson State and even followed him to Colorado. Despite that, searching for more playing time, she transferred to Alabama A&M. Now, she will play her final season at Colorado State University Pueblo.

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“My babygirl’s going to be close to me,” Deion Sanders told reporters. “I’m happy she’s going to spend her last year of basketball in the state of Colorado, somewhere. I’m elated about that … She made a tremendous decision, I’m proud of her…. I’m so Proud of you, Babygirl! Thank you, Lord, thank u Coach T. Johnson, Staff, and all the wonderful ladies on the team I had the honor to meet today. We smiled all the way back to Boulder. God is Incredible!”

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CSU Pueblo is a Division II program that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The team finished with an underwhelming 13-15 season last year under coach Tommie Johnson. This year, with some help from Shelomi, hopefully the team would finish with a dominant record. On top of it, Coach Prime would also attend Shelomi’s games regularly now, considering she will be just 140 miles away from Boulder.