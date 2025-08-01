D’Anton Lynn Forced to Admit Major USC Weakness Amid Lincoln Riley’s Unthinkable Move

After a somewhat rocky 2024 season, Lincoln Riley is not just doubling down on flashy offense but making smart moves to tighten up all phases of the team. On the coaching front, Riley has made some strategic hires to bolster defense and recruiting. D’Anton Lynn, continuing as defensive coordinator, is part of a larger strategy. That also includes NFL vet Rob Ryan stepping in as assistant head coach for defense. D’Anton Lynn’s journey with the USC Trojans has been a blend of focus, grit, and a no-nonsense approach. And that is to fix one of the team’s biggest headaches.

When Lynn took over as defensive coordinator, USC’s defense was, honestly, a mess. It ranked near the bottom nationally in rush defense and lacked the muscle and depth needed to stand up in the Big Ten’s punishing trenches. On August 1st, in a sit-down interview with USC team reporter Keely Eure, Lynn opened up about that major roster gap that had been a thorn in the Trojans’ side.

“We have a lot of inexperience in that room,” Lynn said. “So we have depth as far as bodies. But we don’t have a lot of guys who have played, but all those guys got a ton of reps in the spring. So we’re excited to see what they do in the fall.” The trenches there are no joke, and without a solid front seven, things looked bleak. Lynn mentioned, “We felt like this past year we did a good job of piecing together a Big Ten front seven, but we didn’t have Big Ten depth, and you need depth to play in the Big Ten every single week.” The stats tell a story too: under Lynn, USC’s defense cut average points allowed per game from 34.4 to 24.1 and made significant strides in stopping the run and improving third-down defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That lack of reliable backup bodies forced him into a constant balancing act, by mixing veterans with a roster full of inexperienced guys who hadn’t yet seen much real-game action. What’s made this more of a headache is the injury bug that’s hit key players. Linebacker Eric Gentry, a major force last season, missed significant time, and others like defensive end Anthony Lucas were sidelined too. But now, as Lynn mentioned, “I think him [Eric Gentry] just being the only returning starter in that room. He just feels extra ownership or leadership in the scheme. And you saw him kind of take that next step being a vocal leader. You saw him communicating a lot more, and then you know just with this being his second year in the scheme, we were able to put more on his plate.”

AD

Eric Gentry is stepping into a huge leadership role as USC’s defensive cornerstone for the 2025 season. The Trojans are leaning on him heavily. He is known around the program as the “Angry Giraffe” for his 6-foot-6 frame and long arms. Gentry is no stranger to impact plays and intense energy on the field. Gentry got those 195 career tackles, 19.5 for loss, and a reputation as one of USC’s best pass rushers despite playing inside linebacker. But it’s not just the stats. It’s his leadership in the locker room and on the sidelines that sets the tone for a young and talented defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His teammates and coaches praise his consistency, intensity, and how he holds everyone to a high standard every day. Coach Rob Ryan has mentioned how Gentry’s work ethic and dedication are spot on. From diet and weight training to studying film, make him a model player and leader. The linebacker room especially benefits from Gentry’s vocal and energetic guidance. Younger guys like Desman Stephens II, Elijah Newby, and Jaden Walker see him as the go-to guy to rally around. And especially in a defense that still balances inexperience with promise. His leadership helps the unit maintain focus and toughness through practices and games.

Lincoln Riley’s quick fixes under pressure

Heading into the fall camp with just weeks before the season kickoff, Lincoln Riley found himself forced into a last-minute roster change due to a flood of injuries that saw five key players sidelined. This necessitated shifting some defensive personnel around. And one of the biggest ripples came from moving Elijah Newby back to the linebacker spot. Newby’s versatility is a big part of the story. Originally moved to defensive end during spring drills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s a somewhat puzzling move given his skill set and the crowded defensive line. And the coaching staff brought him back to linebacker in a bid to shore up the defense. But also balancing the overall roster’s health at the same time. This was out of the ordinary for Riley, who usually likes to plan well in advance, but sometimes injuries dictate bold, quick decisions. Newby himself has adapted by embracing a new routine and discipline to fit his changing role.

At the same time, all eyes remain locked on Maiava. He is now officially the starting quarterback after a turbulent 2024 season split with Miller Moss. Maiava showed flashes of promise late last year. And now Riley’s commitment to him this year reflects trust in his growth, leadership, and ability to handle the offensive reins. But with injuries rocking the roster and pressure mounting, Riley’s last-minute maneuvering signals a willingness to be fluid and experimental. This move, though unorthodox, highlights Riley’s adaptability in crisis mode.