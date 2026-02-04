Matt Campbell Reveals Personal Sacrifice New DC Took On Just by Joining Penn State

Hiring Matt Campbell became a priority for the Nittany Lions after a disappointing 2025 season. His arrival was then followed by an active transfer portal in January, as he worked to strengthen the roster and bring the program back to glory. However, rebuilding necessitated more than just player transfers. Campbell needed the right coaching staff, and that call was answered by USC’s former defensive coordinator, D’Anton Lynn.

D’Anton Lynn arrived at Penn State after a two-year tenure at USC as the defensive coordinator. In 2025, the Trojans ranked second in the Big Ten in red-zone defense and third-down conversion defense, making his resume even more impressive. So it wasn’t shocking that Matt Campbell zeroed in on Lynn to be the next defensive coordinator at his new program. But it took a lot for Lynn to leave USC.

Campbell revealed that Lynn had “to financially give up some things” to come to Penn State, meaning he took a massive pay cut. It’s also worth noting that Lynn did not consider taking a new, high-paying job elsewhere. Instead, he chose to come to the Big Ten side, which finished 7-6 last season, and rebuild the program.

