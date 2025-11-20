D.J Durkin Finally Settles on Auburn QB1 Week Before Iron Bowl

This season has been such a roller coaster that Auburn fans hardly had time to get used to it. Now, the ride has taken yet another turn: Alabama is just around the corner, and a freshman is about to take the center. All eyes are suddenly on a five-star youngster who was meant to be the future but is being thrust into the chaos only one week before the Iron Bowl. It’s daring, chaotic, and, honestly, it’s the perfect move for the Tigers’ current season.

In a recent X post, Tom Loy stated, “Auburn is expected to start freshman quarterback Deuce Knight this weekend against Mercer. Huge opportunity for the freshman signal-caller, who was considered one of the nation’s best coming out of high school.” Deuce has only ever seen the field once, back when Hugh Freeze was still around and the Tigers were still 1-0.

His 2-of-5 for 20 yards and four runs for 16 didn’t impress anyone. But it was his debut, and debuts are rarely masterpieces. And right now? As the interim head coach, D.J Durkin is essentially urging the Deuce Knight to relax, have faith in his team, and let the offense do its thing.

“I think he’s earned it, (he’s) doing a great job,” Durkin said of Knight. “We’re excited to see him go play.” The QB was the highest-rated quarterback Auburn ever signed in the recruiting-site era based on 247Sports’ rankings, and its 15th highest-rated signee of all time. That’s why his name has been mentioned in Auburn circles throughout the season, almost like this legendary “what if” option. Fear quickly spread after Hugh Freeze was let go on November 2. Would the 6-4 rookie run away? Would Auburn lose the quarterback who many thought might flip the script?

Knight is currently leading this race to the finish line while Ashton Daniels sits out to protect his redshirt, and Jackson Arnold will seemingly feature in some capacity. Knight now has the keys, and D.J Durkin isn’t holding back on it. Giving him the reins now, even if it’s just temporarily, brings some energy back into the program, even though no one understands the long-term solution yet.

Auburn finally gets to witness the rookie with the big arm, big physique, and even bigger expectations take center stage after a season filled with faltering drives and start-stop hope.

D.J Durkin’s praise signals Deuce Knight’s long-awaited Auburn rise

This week’s praise from Durkin felt almost like a coach witnessing a real-time switch turn. “You can see a difference in him. He’s just lit up at practice,” Durkin said. “For any guy, when you’re out there practicing and not playing much, that becomes a monotonous task, especially with a guy that has played so well and so much as he’s done throughout his career like most guys coming in out of high school. That’s a difficult transition.”

That sounded more like a veteran finally finding his stride. And with Auburn’s season in a weird space, that kind of raw confidence might be exactly what this team needs. And it’s not like Knight walked in as some side guy. He’s a 6-4 dual-threat quarterback who produced over 6,000 passing yards, 53 touchdowns, and an additional 35 touchdowns on the ground during his high school career. Back in October, even Hugh Freeze hinted this moment was coming eventually.

“Deuce is, man, he’s handled everything extremely well. He’s so talented and young, and he knows his time is coming,” Freeze said. “ It’s just a matter of when.”Well, that “when” appears to be now. Mercer on Saturday might be the introduction, but what Auburn really wants to know is whether it’s most hyped QB in years is ready to take the next step.