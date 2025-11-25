D.J. Durkin Reveals Major Poaching Concern on Top of Double Blow Auburn Is Dealing With

Essentials Inside The Story DJ Durkin fears poaching issues from rival teams

Top players targeted after Hugh Freeze's departure

Auburn faces massive dent in head coach explorations

The Auburn Tigers are entering a roster crisis, and interim coach DJ Durkin knows it. Following the firing of former HC Hugh Freeze, Durkin battles on multiple fronts. It includes poaching attempts, portal risk, and efforts to avoid further shake-ups. With Alabama waiting up next for their high-stakes clash this week, the distractions keep hitting. It’s safe to say that Durkin senses the risk.

“I really believe our guys would be totally locked into the task at hand this week. We discuss it every day and make progress on all of them. It’s the environment we’re in.” Auburn’s interim HC, DJ Durkin, said.

Following Hugh Freeze’s firing, DJ Durkin has consistently emphasized how well his program is avoiding distractions. Following their loss against Vanderbilt, he explained how other programs had reached out to their players and are constantly trying to lure them into the transfer portal.

“There’s nothing you’re gonna do to stop that. So, let’s address it and get their minds in the right place. I do feel like it starts with leadership, and I think our leaders and our team are tremendous, and they have challenged their teammates and everyone to stay where your feet are, remain locked in,” said Durkin.

Despite that, players focused on avoiding the outside noise despite the loss. DE and Captain Keldric Faulk have been the anchors of that leadership.

DJ Durkin’s concern is obvious, as he’s already under threat of losing players to the transfer portal. After quarterback Jackson Arnold’s shaky performance, Ashton Daniels replaced him and performed more efficiently as a passer. Daniels threw a career-high 353 yards in their game against Vanderbilt, but went 0-2 as a starter.

He plans to sit out for the rest of the season, preserve his eligibility, and likely make a move to the transfer portal as well.

Gauging the situation, Durkin went to true freshman Deuce Knight, who entered the game against Mercer with just 20 passing yards and 16 rushing yards from garbage time action in Auburn’s game over Ball State.

He completed 15 of 20 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and even ran for 162 yards with 4 TDs on nine carries against Mercer. Considering Knight’s history of transferring for a better role from Notre Dame, if Auburn doesn’t utilize him effectively next season, he might take his talents elsewhere.

Even players like wide receiver Cam Coleman, linebacker Xavier Atkins, running back Jeremiah Cobb, and defensive lineman Malik Blocton are at risk of poaching. These are the players Auburn should retain at any cost, as other teams following Hugh Freeze’s firing may target them.

In the 2026 Aflac Kickoff Game between Auburn and Baylor, the Tigers are introducing a major NIL twist, allowing their players to earn compensation through ticket sales and events surrounding the game. Although the actual numbers are still under wraps, sources indicate this could generate $4 million to $5 million in NIL opportunities. This NIL move can hook the players for a long time.

With that, another stress-pointer hits him hard.

DJ Durkin’s Auburn takes another hit

After Lane Kiffin got a massive $90 million offer from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss’s panic to make a new coaching hire remains strong. Awaiting Kiffin’s future move, the Rebels dig deeper into the college football market, and Tulane’s head coach, Jon Sumrall, emerges as their new favorite. But that’s a massive blow to the Auburn Tigers.

Imago November 16, 2024: Tulane Green Wave Head Coach Jon Sumrall during a NCAA, College League, USA football game between the United States Naval Academy and the Tulane Green Wave at Navy-Marine Corp Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. /CSM Annapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241116_zma_c04_048 Copyright: xJustinxCooperx

The Tigers view him as a potential candidate for Hugh Freeze. Now they have to battle against Ole Miss for Sumrall’s commitment. Even his old ties with Ole Miss might work in their favor, as he served as their LB coach.

This conflict has put DJ Durkin’s team on notice. Notably, Locked On Auburn podcast host Lindsay Crosby emphasized the same.

“Auburn needs to know ahead of time and have gamed out these scenarios and know what they’re going to do. I’m really curious. Who is option B they’ve interviewed? Who is option C, and how aggressively will they pivot to those guys? Crosby said.

What’s more important, getting the coach in place on Sunday? Or getting the best hire for the job, even if it takes a couple of weeks?”

Sumrall might have brought in a 41-11 record and his success at the G5 level. But now it’s a tug-of-war battle to grab him.