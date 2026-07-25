Dabo Swinney Adds Former Clemson Athlete to Key Coaching Role

Clemson saw a significant decline in performance in 2025 under Dabo Swinney, the first time since 2010. For his 18th season in Death Valley, the head coach has brought back familiar faces to help the team win again. Just 43 days before the season opener, Swinney has added another known entity from last year’s Clemson team.

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According to Clemson’s official website, the school’s former starting center, Ryan Linthicum, has joined Swinney’s staff as an intern to assist in developing the Tigers’ O-line. Linthicum also shared the news of joining his alma mater as an offensive assistant on his X, with a new profile picture, wearing the school’s staff gear, and a new bio.

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Though he has no prior coaching experience, Linthicum knows the Tigers’ system quite well after playing five seasons for them. He joined Clemson in 2021, but he didn’t get the opportunity early on. He spent his first three seasons behind center, Will Putnam. After the latter moved to the pros, the Maryland native got his chance.

Over the last two years with the Tigers, he took 1867 snaps in 27 games, compared to just 92 in his first three years. Following such a standout showcase, he paved the path to the pro level, declaring for the 2026 NFL draft. But his plan didn’t work out, as his pro day performance wasn’t enough to impress NFL scouts. After 32 NFL teams bypassed him, the undrafted Tiger got an invitation to the Bills’ minicamp.

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Now, he has given up on his dream of playing in the pros for an opportunity to be part of the coaching staff under Dabo Swinney. And while the 2025 season’s disappointment is still fresh in fans’ memories, Linthicum would like to remember his time at Clemson for the ACC Championship and a playoff bid in 2024. During the season, he was the starting center.

Swinney’s addition of a former player who experienced firsthand where the team went wrong should help the team improve. Linthicum will work alongside Clemson OC Chad Morris, OL coach Matt Luke, Co-OC and TE coach Kyle Richardson, and more to develop offensive players. In getting him on board, Swinney follows a trend when building his staff. He prefers to trust former players to coach the program.

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Clemson has several alumni-turned-assistant coaches

This season, Dabo Swinney’s staff has nine members who once played for the Tigers. Among them, the first name that comes to mind is WR coach Tyler Grishman, who joined Clemson in 2005 as a student athlete. Then, almost a decade later, he returned to Death Valley as a graduate assistant and, over time, climbed the coaching ranks.

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For the last seven seasons, the former Clemson offensive analyst has helped develop elite receivers. Besides him, the names following this trend include LB coach Ben Boulware, RB coach C.J. Spiller, DT coach Nick Eason, and even QB coach Tajh Boyd. But that’s not all; there’s more.

However, that doesn’t mean Dabo Swinney avoids bringing in veteran pieces for his staff from outside. Clemson most recently hired an NFL-experienced defensive assistant, Ty McKenzie. He has almost 9 years of coaching experience at the college and pro levels.