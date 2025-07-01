Dabo Swinney Backs Multi-Sport Theory With Another Addition to 2025 Clemson Roster

From Deshaun Watson to CJ Spiller to Sammy Watkins, the trio has more than one thing in common. Of course, all of them were coached by Dabo Swinney at Clemson at some point in their career. But all these established names were multi-sport athlete in their formative years before choosing football. And it wasn’t just a coincidence that they all were nurtured by Swinney, whose love for such sportspeople is well known.

For the head coach, multi-sport athletes aren’t just a bonus—they’re a blueprint for success. “I always tell them to play multiple sports. If you look at the NFL Draft, I’ll guarantee you probably 90% or more of the first-rounders were multiple-sport guys. There’s just something that comes with cross-training,” Swinney told ESPN. The Clemson head coach has long believed in the power of multi-sport athletes, and he’s got the results to back it up. Now, his belief in multi-sport athletes just got another boost.

Clemson insider Chapel Fowler reported that former soccer goalkeeper Charlie Reed is joining the football roster as a walk-on kicker for the 2025 season. Reed, who also punted in high school, brings athletic versatility and a strong leg to the mix. He’s not just a new name—he’s family. Charlie is the younger brother of Clemson offensive lineman Ian Reed. So, with fall camp approaching, the Tigers’ special teams room just got a whole lot more competitive.

Simply put, Charlie Reed is trading in his goalie gloves for a pair of football cleats. The former Clemson soccer standout is now officially a walk-on kicker for the Tigers’ football team. But Reed isn’t a stranger to the gridiron—he kicked and punted back at Vandegrift High School in Texas. That background brings Clemson some much-needed depth and flexibility in two critical roles that often stay quiet—until they suddenly aren’t. With Reed now in the mix, special teams just got a sneaky upgrade.

Look, Spring ball didn’t bring much clarity, with redshirt junior Jack Smith and walk-on Will McCune splitting reps, but neither pulled ahead. Smith struggled, averaging under 40 yards per punt in the spring game. McCune only got off one kick, right at 40 yards. Even placekicker Robert Gunn has been floated as a backup option. So, it’s clear: the Tigers are still searching for answers in the punting game.

Now, with the punting job still up for grabs, Charlie Reed’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time. His addition gives Clemson another leg to evaluate when fall camp kicks off. Even if he doesn’t win the starting role, Reed’s presence adds pressure to the room. More competition means sharper focus—and a higher standard across the board. So, for the Tigers, that could make all the difference on special teams. Why not? Charlie Reed made his mark on the pitch long before stepping onto the football field.

A former captain at Vandegrift High in Texas, he also trained with the elite Austin FC Academy from 2019 to 2023. At Clemson, he served as a backup goalkeeper through 2024 and gained valuable experience at the college level. But Reed’s leg isn’t just for soccer, he drilled a 48-yard field goal during high school playoffs, proving he’s got serious range. Now, he brings that multi-sport edge to Clemson’s special teams room.

Dabo Swinney’s latest recruit comes months after hoops-to-football move

But pulling elite talent from other Clemson sports isn’t anything new for Dabo Swinney.Whether it’s from the hardwood, the pitch, or the wrestling mat—if you can compete, Dabo sees your value. The Clemson head coach, earlier this year, backed his belief in multi-sport athletes once again by adding a key piece from the basketball court. Forward Ian Schieffelin, who averaged 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds during the 2024–25 basketball season, made the leap to football.

So, the 6-foot-8 athlete will now take on a new challenge as a tight end for the Tigers and Swinney sees major potential in Schieffelin’s versatility and athleticism. “He could play tight end, D‑end. He could play whatever he wanted to play. He’d be an unbelievable left tackle… I’ll definitely have a spot …,” said Swinney. Now, with this addition, Clemson gains a unique athletic weapon, and Swinney once again proves that top talent can thrive across multiple sports.

Turns out, Dabo Swinney isn’t just filling spots, he’s building something deeper. Whether it’s a soccer goalie, a basketball forward, or a state champ wrestler, there’s a pattern here: compete in more than one sport, and you’ve got Swinney’s attention. And for Clemson, it’s become more than just a recruiting strategy. It’s the kind of edge that keeps the Tigers one step ahead, no matter the roster shakeups.