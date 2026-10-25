Dabo Swinney Blames Coaching Staff for Clemson’s Struggles Against James Franklin’s Virginia Tech

Clemson’s offense had 30 minutes to find its footing. But the Tigers headed into halftime with 94 total yards, three points, and a coach who wasn’t making excuses for his players. Down 10-3 against James Franklin’s Virginia Tech at Memorial Stadium, Dabo Swinney had a blunt explanation for the mess. The problem, he said, started with the coaching staff.

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“It’s all coaching,” Dabo Swinney told ESPN’s Sherree Burruss at halftime. “That’s 100% coaching. Pitiful. Pitiful. 100% coaching. That ain’t the players, that’s us.”

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That was quite a response from a coach watching his offense struggle to do much of anything. But the first-half tape gave him plenty to worry about. Clemson managed only 27 passing yards on 7-of-10 completions, with QB Tait Reynolds averaging 2.7 yards per attempt. The Tigers gained 67 yards on the ground, but that wasn’t enough to compensate for an aerial attack that never got going.

Virginia Tech, coached by James Franklin in his first year with the program, kept Clemson on defense for most of the half. Franklin’s side held the Tigers to just 94 yards and controlled the clock for over 17 minutes. His offense kept making simple, smart plays, leaving Swinney’s team frustrated on the sideline.

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Clemson managed just one first down across its opening two drives. The Tigers eventually found some momentum through Gideon Davidson and Reynolds on the ground, with the QB ripping off a 20-yard run on third-and-1 late in the first quarter. But then it stalled.

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Clemson reached the Virginia Tech 16-yard line and settled for a 34-yard Nolan Hauser field goal early in the second quarter. It was enough to tie the score at 3-3, but the drive stalled before the Tigers could finish the job. Then came the sequence that put the coaching criticism in the spotlight.

After Virginia Tech failed on fourth down at its own 31-yard line, Clemson had a chance to turn favorable field position into points. Three plays later, the Tigers had lost eight yards. Reynolds took back-to-back sacks from Eric Mensah and Jason Abbey, and Clemson eventually punted.

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Clemson’s pass rush was doing its job. The Tigers got to Ethan Grunkemeyer four times, but they still couldn’t get Virginia Tech off the field when it counted. The Hokies even tried a fake punt, only for Nathan Totten to get stopped short. Then came the costly mistake.

Corey Myrick was flagged for pass interference on third down, handing Virginia Tech another chance to keep its drive alive when Clemson should have been close to ending it.

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Virginia Tech then converted a fourth-and-1 with a QB push. The Tigers had another chance to get off the field, but couldn’t finish the stop. Grunkemeyer eventually found Luke Reynolds for a six-yard touchdown with 1:24 remaining. John Love added the extra point, capping a 17-play, 87-yard march that ate up seven minutes of the clock.

That drive put Virginia Tech ahead 10-3 and left Clemson heading to the locker room with more questions than answers. Dabo Swinney didn’t pin that on his players. But the play-calling, protection, and execution all needed answers before the second half began. When Burruss asked how he intended to fix things after halftime, he offered a short response.

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“We’re fixing to fix it,” he said.

There was no long explanation or attempt to dress up the performance. Dabo Swinney had put the responsibility on the coaching staff, and the second half would show whether that admission came with real adjustments.

Clemson is set to receive the second-half kickoff. The Tigers still have time to recover, but the offense needs more than another promising run or a short completion.