Dabo Swinney & Clemson Take Lead Over Three SEC Teams With Past Ties For Coach’s Son

Matt Luke came on board as Dabo Swinney’s offensive line coach starting in 2024. He brought a lot of valuable experience from his time at Ole Miss and Georgia. Right from his first game in the 2023 Gator Bowl, you could see the difference. The Tigers pulled off a 38-35 win against Kentucky, and Phil Mafah had an incredible game, scoring four touchdowns with the O-line paving the way. In just about a year and a half, Matt has really turned the offensive line around, helping Clemson land a spot in the top 15 for offense in 2024. It hasn’t all been smooth sailing, though—his journey to Clemson had its hurdles. And it looks like his son is now interested in following in his dad’s footsteps!

Before coming to Clemson, Matt Luke was with Georgia from 2020 to 2021 as an O-line coach and helped them win the national title. However, after his Georgia stint ended, Luke wasn’t too keen to enter the coaching world again. It was because of some of the family issues that surfaced in his personal life that managing them became a priority, as he abruptly resigned from Georgia’s staff. He took a break for almost two years, but when Dabo Swinney called him? It was a different story for Matt Luke.

“I think you get a couple of calls, and you’re like, nah, I don’t want to do this. But there was something when Dabo called me—there was a pause—and I was like, you know what, if I’m gonna do it, that’s the place I want to do it. Dabo and the family atmosphere, sure, that’s something I’m excited about. My kids being able to be around, the more the better,” said Matt Luke when asked why he accepted Swinney’s offer. Sure, Clemson does provide that close-knit and familial atmosphere, and now? His son, who is a 2027 recruit, also feels the same.

Harrison Luke, a 2027 safety prospect from Bogart, Georgia, rose into the recruiting scene after an incredible performance at Georgia’s camp. The result was apparent, and on June 1st this year, Harrison received his first offer from Clemson. But the Clemson offer was just a start, as within 24 hours, Georgia and other colleges like Ole Miss and Auburn showed interest, and in just two weeks, Harrison received offers from the programs. But for Harrison Luke? Dabo Swinney’s appeal stands out the most.

“Recruiting is cool, and you see all the pictures from official visits and stuff. But when it comes down to it, you want to do it the right way. Coach Swinney taking an opportunity on me means a lot to me. You can go and enjoy the recruiting process, but in the end, I think it’s more about doing things the right way rather than going to see all the places you can,” said Harrison to On3. And the admiration for Dabo Swinney isn’t because of his father; it’s because of how the head coach has approached his recruitment.

Before putting in incredible 7-on-7 performances at Georgia’s camp, where he put in a 10-3.7 broad jump and 40 inches for the vertical jump, Harrison was already known by Swinney for his incredible talent. A year before Harrison came into Clemson’s camp, Swinney put him in the O-line, and Harrison excelled in that, too. So, seeing the performances, the head coach promised to offer him one year from that camp, and on June 1st this year? The promise finally got fulfilled, and Harrison seems on top of the world.

Dabo Swinney’s influence goes way back for Harrison Luke

Standing at 6’0″ and 185 lbs, Harrison Luke suffered a foot injury in his sophomore season but returned for the playoffs and led the team to their first-ever 4A State win. Although we haven’t seen much from him due to the injury, his talent and top speed of 15.2 mph make him a prospect with a great upside, and that’s why Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin are after him. But Harrison?

From Dabo Swinney FaceTiming Harrison to personally recruiting him, and who can forget his father’s connection? So, all these things make him heavily inclined towards Clemson. “It was super cool, especially having coach (Dabo) Swinney FaceTime you. Being around the program like I have been, if you were a dad, that’s where you’d want your son to go. That’s why it’s really cool,” said Harrison Luke.

All in all, Harrison Luke still has 2 years’ worth of football to play at the high school level. And the way he is raking in offers? It already looks like his recruiting journey will be incredible to watch.