Deion Sanders Beats 2x National Championship Winning Coach for Major Transfer Portal Get

For a program desperate to rebound from a disastrous 3-9 season, this recruiting coup is less about filling a roster spot and more about firing a warning shot across the sports landscape. Colorado’s head coach outsmarted a two-time national title winner for a headline-grabbing portal commitment. Thus, Sanders aims to put some pieces in place and get things going for the next season.

Sanders and the Buffs have landed Bowling Green linebacker Gideon ‘ESPN’ Lampron. And how they got him is even better. They snatched him right from the hands of two-time national championship-winning head coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

In the portal world, this is a significant statement. Plus, Lampron is not just a fun headline because of his name, although you have to admit that “ESPN” on a jersey sure is top-notch branding. But he is more than that.

Lampron is all about serious production, and just last season, he piled up 119 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks, earning First Team All-MAC honors as well. Colorado needed that kind of presence, especially after a mass exodus on defense, given that Mantrez Walker, Shaun Myers, and Reginald Hughes are all gone.

Meanwhile, even Jeremiah Brown is off to the NFL. So naturally, linebacker became priority No. 1 for Sanders. In all honesty, Lampron’s journey aligns perfectly with Coach Prime’s ethos. He was unranked out of high school, got no FBS offers, started at Dayton, became an FCS All-American, and then went to Bowling Green.

And here is the thing: wherever he went, the production did too, so Colorado is betting on reliability here. This is also why this will sting Clemson because he appeared to be the only linebacker that Clemson was seriously targeting. Lampron also favored the Tigers, making them his first choice, indicating a shared interest.

Additionally, Clemson is thin at the linebacker position after losing Wade Woodaz because of eligibility limits, and watching as Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton enter the transfer portal.

Even with Brayden Reilly arriving, depth is an issue, and Lampron could have fit perfectly. But maybe their wait-and-watch game bit them in all the wrong ways.

Clemson might have won the golden ticket

So yes, big deal. Clemson missed out on Gideon Lampron. That undoubtedly stings, but they can’t wait and complain. Sometimes, missing one target opens the door to another, and this is where Luke Ferrelli enters the picture.

The ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year from California is visiting Clemson this Tuesday, and he can be exactly what the Tigers need to pair with their rising star Sammy Brown.

Ferrelli had a great season with the Golden Bears, and he started all 12 games and led ACC freshmen in tackles with 87, including 36 solo stops. He also added a sack and an interception along the way and earned the All-ACC Honorable Mention. Moreover, standing at 6 feet 3 and weighing 220 pounds, he has the size and build to step right into the Clemson linebacker room.

After Lampron, Ferrelli might be the cornerstone that the Tigers were hoping for. Ferrelli might be the cornerstone that the Tigers were hoping for, because Brown, who finished last season with an All-ACC First Team selection, would instantly have a complementary partner in Ferrelli.

Together, they could anchor the defense correctly.

For now, Clemson has been keeping its options open, and it may also be in talks with other linebackers, such as USC’s Matai Tagoa’i. But this Tuesday’s visit, for sure, matters a lot.