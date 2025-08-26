Dabo Swinney Confirms Retirement Plans After Insisting Sons on Clemson Staff Are Better Coaches

The Tigers do not have one coach Swinney. They have three. Head coach Dabo Swinney‘s sons Will and Drew have taken up important coaching positions in the program. They enjoyed those thrilling moments when their work manifested in Antonio Williams’ catch, passed by Cade Klubnik, during the ACC title game. “They’re better than me,” Dabo said of his sons. So does this hint that the head coach is moving towards his retirement?

Dabo Swinney called his sons “naturals”, as he mulls over his retirement plans. He imagines his retired life living in an RV, flipping burgers and moving his eyes through articles reading about his sons’ coaching accolades, he said in an interview to Post and Courier’s Jon Blau, a week before the LSU game. But Clemson fans can rest easy as he hasn’t announced his plans to retire anytime in the foreseeable future.

Dabo’s elder son, Will Swinney, is rallying across Clemson’s tight-ends, while the younger Drew is the offensive player development and assistant wide receivers coach. All these years on the same sidelines, both on and off the turf, Dabo Swinney has one crystal clear opinion about his sons. “They’re already good coaches.” The Tigers’ head coach oozes confidence in every element. So, do his sons, confident in their ability to mold the players into an NFL-ready product. The head coach is aware of their potential, but more importantly, he knows his blood and further adds, “But they’re going to be great coaches.”

The Swinney kids’ football journey started from childhood itself. Imagine being babysat by Tajh Boyd or playing ping-pong with coach Tyler Grisham. And one day, being on the same sidelines, clearing wideouts’ routes together, yelling instructions to the assembled roster. Both children played as wide receivers for Clemson. While Drew had 14 career receptions for 96 yards, Will had a slightly better output of 35 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown in his college career.

“I’m basically just getting my PhD in how he [Dabo] runs a program,” said Will, who holds a master’s degree in Business from Clemson. While Drew, who also holds an MBA in business, said “Coaching is my ministry.” Their father meanwhile was the first person in his family to graduate college.

His sons practically grew up on the turf. As kids, watching their father coach on the sidelines gave them invaluable insights that now feed into their coaching strategies. On the other hand, Dabo witnessed his first football education at Alabama. But will they inherit their father’s empire? “That’s the only thing about this family business. You gotta go, right?” Dabo said. “Their time will come. But, hopefully, they’ll be here for a little while.” The future around that is murky. But it would be a stroke of fate to have Dabo’s kids rise up the ranks and be a head coach at Clemson just like his dad.

A Legacy for Generations

It is clear that the Swinney kids treat Clemson as more of a home than just a job. They take their futures in the program seriously. “He’s [Dabo Swinney] truly like a CEO,” admits Will as he goes on about the crisp organizational machinery of Dabo Swinney. To ensure that everybody is familiar with the program’s core values, there is a method to the process. A “program install” for the coaching roster. The head coach has an organized method to tell the staff what to do and why.

But why choose to be a coach? Is it the thrill? Will’s perspective on that speaks volumes. “I grew up a coach’s kid, then I was a player, and I felt like I just wanted this last lens to look through,” Will said. “This last perspective.” Though for a couple of years, the eldest son made use of his business degree, helping brands. Eventually he returned to the place where all Swinneys are supposed to land.

But apart from these two kids, there is a third Swinney. He is also at Clemson. Clay Swinney is the youngest son and continues the Swinney tradition of being a holder for field goals. The eldest was the primary holder for the team for 5 years, from 2017-2021. Drew carried ahead that legacy in 2022. Now it is Clay’s turn. It seems as if the fate of Dabo Swinney’s family and Clemson are intertwined for generations.