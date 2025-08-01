Dabo Swinney Faces Pushback With Clemson Alum Who’s Convinced the Natty Hype Is Overblown

Clemson has been absorbing headlines the entire offseason. With 16 starters on each side of the ball, including blue-chip defensive names and further consistency on offense, media outlets have easily placed the Tigers near the front of national title projections. Dabo Swinney’s team appears ready to reclaim playoff prominence.

No question about the optimism. Cade Klubnik is back and among the best quarterbacks in the ACC. Antonio Williams, T.J. Moore, and Bryant Wesco Jr. comprise a formidable receiving unit. In the trenches on defense, Peter Woods and T.J. Parker seal up, and Clemson is one of the most experienced teams in the country. On paper, this looks like a team constructed to once again reign supreme.

But journalist Pat Forde isn’t drinking the Kool-Aid, at least not without a dose of reality. In his recent appearance on the Gramlich & Mac Lain show, Forde served up an uncommonly negative assessment of the Tigers: “Let me sprinkle a little haterade… Here’s my only thing – Everybody’s like, ‘[Clemson] Should be No. 1, No. 2.’ Who [did] they beat last year?”

He pointed out that Clemson edged Liberty on a 56-yard field goal by a freshman placekicker, was “crushed by Georgia,” lost at home to Louisville, and struggled against South Carolina, all prior to their playoff push. Forde didn’t dismiss the talent coming back in 2025, but he wondered if it’s sufficient to go from one of the last playoff teams to the top seeds. “They’re going to be good… top 10,” he said. “But that’s too big a leap.” Clemson’s season opener against LSU, Forde contended, is a huge early examination, really the season-defining moment.

Clemson finished 2024 at 10-4, captured the ACC title on a last-second FG, but was upset by Texas in the CFP opener. Defeats to Big Ten-level opponents, Michigan State and Louisville, made some wonder if hopes were overly high. Even with depth and experience, the Tigers have a ferocious non-conference schedule, beginning with LSU on August 31, and including such rugged ACC road trips as Louisville and SMU.

Forde’s argument is straightforward: Hype is not going to win those games. Execution will. Clemson has been steady, but steadiness won’t suffice to cover up weaknesses laid bare late in the last season. A single early stumble might ripple through the playoff landscape. On the bright side, Dabo Swinney has reaffirmed faith in this team. On Media Day, he validated the pressure of preseason hype, but reiterated that “headlines this time of year are opinion-based… The headlines that concern me are ones written on performance.” He’s establishing the theme: words are inexpensive, actions are what matter in Memorial Stadium in September. And as Clemson prepares for that crucial season-opener, one writer is posing the question nobody else really seems to be.

Clemson’s roster may be stacked, but they’re not invincible

Forde’s appeal is not blind pessimism; it’s a realistic pushback on the hype train. He recognizes Clemson talent but refuses to call the hype to #1 or #2 in the nation premature. Rather, he projects a team that plays solid, veteran, and able, but not invincible. If they play it tight against LSU and coast through their ACC schedule, fan hype might be justified. But one misstep, particularly early, and the pressure quickens.

Here’s the takeaway: Clemson is universally projected to be great, but greatness must be re-earned. As Forde warns, preseason rankings gleam until the tape starts rolling. Autopilot does not win national championships. If Clemson becomes repeat ACC champs and makes another CFP push, everyone will be vindicated. But if they struggle against a tough early schedule or lose a game in the league, the enthusiasm may be their own undoing. And if that is the case, Forde’s “wet blanket” caution will appear prescient.

In an ocean of flattery, Forde’s voice is the reminder to fans that it’s not always rainbows. Clemson’s returning roster is staggering, but first-class teams don’t win by reputation. As the season begins, one thing is certain: all the hype in the world won’t count if they don’t show up for every game.