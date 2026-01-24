Dabo Swinney Goes Public With Warning to Pete Golding Over Alleged Luke Ferrelli Tampering

Dabo Swinney’s transparency is next level. The detailed timeline, names and timestamps gave a clear sense that Clemson had crossed from private frustration into public confrontation. During a 19-minute media availability on Friday, the Tigers head coach laid out what he described as a deliberate and repeated effort by Ole Miss to pry Luke Ferrelli away after the LB had already transferred, enrolled, and begun classes at Clemson. And he made sure they heard about the consequences that potentially await.

“I am not going to let someone flat out tamper with my program,” Dabo Swinney said in his January 23 media availability. “If you tamper with my players, I’m going to turn you in. There’s a lot more I can say, but I’m going to let the NCAA do its job.”

Dabo Swinney confirmed Clemson has already submitted evidence to the NCAA and notified ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, SEC officials, and AD Graham Neff, signaling the Tigers are prepared to pursue the matter aggressively.

Luke Ferrelli’s recruitment had appeared complete days earlier. The former Cal LB visited Clemson on Jan. 6, committed that day, and was publicly announced by the program on Jan. 7. He signed a financial aid agreement, moved to Clemson on Jan. 11, rented an apartment, bought a car, attended classes, and participated in workouts. Dabo Swinney said Clemson planned to add only one linebacker through the transfer portal this cycle and canceled all other visits after landing Ferrelli.

According to Dabo Swinney, the first indication of trouble came on Jan. 15, when Clemson GM Jordan Sorrells spoke with Luke Ferrelli’s agent, Ryan Williams. Williams conveyed that Ole Miss had been “coming hard” after the player despite his enrollment at Clemson. The GM confirmed the agent was referring to the same player who had signed, moved, and started classes.

Dabo Swinney said he instructed Sorrells to contact Ole Miss GM Austin Thomas immediately and make Clemson’s position clear. Sorrells reportedly reached the GM by phone that afternoon and was assured Ole Miss wanted no part of the situation. That assurance, Swinney claimed, did not match what followed.

Later that day, Luke Ferrelli told Clemson staff that Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding had texted him during his 8 a.m. class. The message, as Swinney recounted, read, “I know you’re signed. What’s the buyout?”

Luke Ferrelli also disclosed receiving a photo of a $1 million contract and continued communication urging him to re-enter the portal. Dabo Swinney said the LB also told staff that Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss called him, with Pete Golding present on the call, and that former Rebels QB Jaxson Dart reached out as well. Despite those contacts, he repeatedly assured Clemson he was staying. Even on the morning of Jan. 16, the final day of the transfer portal window, the Tigers’ staff believed the situation had stabilized.

That belief did not last. Sorrells later spoke again with Williams, who confirmed Ole Miss had raised its offer to two years and $2 million. Dabo Swinney said the agent declined to provide text messages unless Clemson matched the deal, which they refused.

At 4:14 p.m., Clemson compliance informed staff that Luke Ferrelli had requested to re-enter the portal. By that evening, he told Clemson coaches directly that he was going to Ole Miss.

Why Dabo Swinney says this was “blatant” tampering

Dabo Swinney drew a clear distinction between typical portal maneuvering and what he described as a rules violation. NCAA bylaw 13.1.1.4 prohibits schools from contacting players enrolled at other institutions without authorization through the transfer process.

“There’s tampering, and then there’s blatant tampering,” he said. “Tampering 1.01 is when you’re talking to kids who aren’t in the portal. Tampering 2.01 is when you’ve already negotiated the deal when the kid’s not in the portal. Tampering 3.01 is when you’ve got a kid who’s going into the portal, signed somewhere, moved there, is going to classes, and you’re texting them while they’re in class.”

Luke Ferrelli’s importance only heightened Clemson’s response. The ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year logged 91 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and an interception in 2025. He led all freshmen nationally in tackles and finished second among ACC freshmen in tackles for loss. Dabo Swinney emphasized Clemson had structured its entire portal plan around him.

Clemson has turned over its full timeline and evidence to the NCAA. Potential penalties for Ole Miss could range from Level II violations to Level I violations if inducements are substantiated, carrying consequences that include fines, suspensions, recruiting restrictions, and postseason bans. Dabo Swinney’s message was blunt. If there are no consequences, there are no rules. And Clemson, he said, is not backing down.