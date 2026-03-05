Dabo Swinney Opens Up on Hiring Assistant Coach With 25 Years NFL Experience on Seven-Figure Deal

When things began to crumble for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, he turned to a known face. After a rocky 7-6 season, Swinney isn’t taking any more chances; that’s exactly why he got his trusted ally from the Packers, who already coached the Tigers’ running backs and special teams under Tommy West. Seems like Clemson is all set for a championship run.

“So that allowed me to, really for the first time, have the flexibility to go hire somebody,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during a press release. “Then, with him deciding to step down, the kind of timing was good for both of us. So knowing him for a while, when he became the interim coach, we spent a lot of time talking on the phone, and obviously, he had some of my players out there. That’s probably been a really cool effect. I shared that with Rich; that’s been a really cool thing.”

Dabo Swinney got Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, who brings in four decades of coaching experience to the team. After his time ended at Clemson in 1998, Bisaccia moved to Ole Miss for three seasons before entering the NFL in 2002 as Tampa Bay’s special teams coordinator. Then he later moved to various stops like San Diego, the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Packers.

One of the major reasons why Dabo Swinney actually got him was his response to tough situations. Back in 2021, when Jon Gruden resigned from the head coaching position at the Raiders, he took the interim position and guided them to a 7-5 season, helping them to reach their first playoffs ever since 2018.

“This is as good a special teams coach as there has been in the NFL for a long, long time,” Swinney said.

Clemson needed someone strong to direct their special teams, as last year, through ten games, they were ranked 134th nationally, allowing an average of 34.33 yards per return, which is extremely poor. They also struggle in the return game, averaging only 5.5 yards per punt return and 20.4 yards per kickoff. So, bringing in someone like Bisaccia was a smart decision.

Along with Swinney, even Bisaccia is pretty fired up by the idea of getting back into a familiar skin.

“I am really excited to have the opportunity to work with the young men in the Clemson football program and be part of a tremendous staff,” Bisaccia said. “After I decided to move in a new direction, Coach Swinney approached me with the opportunity to come back to a place that holds special meaning for my family and me. I’m thrilled to be able to return to Clemson.”

But this move cost Clemson big time, as Rich Bisaccia signed a one-year contract with Clemson worth $900,000. If he stays with the team till July 1, he will receive an extra $100,000 bonus, which means his deal will reach a million in total.

His contract also includes additional bonuses that depend on how the team performs. Now, alongside bringing an NFL mind into the team, Dabo Swinney also made some notable changes in his staff.

Dabo Swinney’s coaching overhaul

Dabo Swinney is entering the 2026 season with championship pressure after winning two championships and reaching the playoffs four times in five seasons. They have yet to win a playoff game since 2010. So, the team needs to show up with their real game this season, and Swinney is making sure his team is prepared for the season.

In response, he did a major coaching overhaul, bringing key pieces to his coaching staff. With Bisaccia’s hiring, he made major offensive changes. Chad Morris returned as offensive coordinator, who was on his staff from 2011 to 2014.

The team also promoted former QB Tajh Boyd as quarterback coach and even added Brad Glenn to look into the tight ends. Now, the major area of concern was the defense, as they struggled badly in the 2025 season, allowing an average of 251.2 passing yards per game. To address the issue, Thomas Allen was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator.

Apart from coaching changes, Clemson faces a major hurdle: its recruiting class is ranked only 25th nationally and fifth in the ACC, behind Miami, Florida State, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech. They will also enter the season with an inexperienced QB, which adds more concern. So, with a questioning roster, the team needed a strong coaching staff to back them up. Now, let’s wait and see whether these changes work well for Swinney and the team.