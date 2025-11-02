Dabo Swinney Pleads for More Time to Deliver on Championship Promise Amid Coaches Firing Trend

Clemson is venturing into uncharted territory this season, posting its worst record through 8 games in Dabo Swinney’s 17 full seasons at the helm. Yes, the Tigers sit at 3-5 overall, with only two conference games remaining. It’s a shocking mark for a team that hasn’t missed a bowl appearance since 2004. While such a record has naturally sparked chatter about potential coaching changes, the heartbreaking 46-45 loss to Duke, Clemson’s first home defeat to them since 1980, only intensified the scrutiny. Now, while Swinney called the loss “incredibly disappointing,” he didn’t hesitate to ask for more time to turn things around.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the postgame conference, when asked about his most frustrating season, Swinney looked back to 2010, when a 6-7 finish had him worried about his job. Moments later, he didn’t shy away from the truth that the Duke loss could have consequences and said he wouldn’t blame Clemson AD Graham Neff if a firing came. But he believes better days are ahead for Clemson, which is why he made a heartfelt plea. “Unless Graham sends me packing, I’ll show up on Monday. We will finish,” said Swinney.

While Swinney’s commitment to the Tigers remains solid even in tough times, he made his promise to the program crystal clear. “These freshmen will win a championship before they get out of here, I promise you.” Although in the current climate of coaching firings sweeping across CFB, such promises won’t hold much weight without results. But Swinney has the potential to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last season, the Tigers made the CFP, and under Swinney’s tenure, the program has captured two national titles. And now, even after this loss, they still have a chance to continue their bowl streak if they win three of their final 4 games. So, while his job security isn’t fully guaranteed, his plea for more time doesn’t change the fact that the Tigers have lost 6 consecutive home games against Power 4 opponents, dating back to October 19 of last season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming into today’s game, Duke struck first and built an early 21-7 lead, while Clemson fought back with explosive drives from Cade Klubnik, Adam Randall, and Antonio Williams, tying the game multiple times and even taking a 38-35 lead by the end of the third quarter. But the fourth quarter turned into a seesaw battle, with big plays and missed opportunities. Due to that, Duke scored with 40 seconds left and converted a two-point try to escape with a win.

Now, while fixing those mistakes before the next game is the only option for the HC to secure his job more, chatter about the CFB coaching carousel continues.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If Clemson fires Dabo Swinney, would it come cheap?

This season, CFB coaching firings are already in full swing. UCLA waved goodbye to DeShaun Foster while Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry in just 3 weeks of this season. In Week 7, PSU parted ways with James Franklin, and Florida followed suit in Week 8, letting Billy Napier go. Now, LSU joined the fray with Brian Kelly’s unexpected exit. But if Clemson wants to part ways with Dabo Swinney, what would it cost?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Clemson pulls the trigger and fires him “without cause,” the Tigers would be on the hook for a staggering $60 million this season. But if Dabo Swinney jumps to another college program, he’d owe Clemson $4M. Now, while Swinney’s potential firing isn’t making headlines, Colorado’s Deion Sanders is already on the horizon of this firing trend.

But the Buffs’ head coach was blunt in his response. “Everyone wants the quick fix, the quick things,” said Sanders. “You got mail order brides to get married right away. You can get a (Brazilian Butt Lift). You could come in here flat as I don’t know what and leave thick as a snicker…. Ain’t nobody got no patience no more. I don’t either. I don’t have patience as well. I want things done right now because I’m used to putting in the work.”

However, since the season isn’t over yet, we will definitely see more coaching changes before it ends.