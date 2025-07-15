Dabo Swinney Question Leaves Clemson Great Crying Tears After HC Revived His Career

There’s something special about watching things come full circle in college football. Not because someone has made a wild catch or blocked a game-winner. You watch a guy once dress up on Saturdays, bleed for the logo on his chest, and then, years down the road, he’s back on that same sideline, this time with a whistle around his neck, and with a headset instead of a helmet. And if you’ve ever watched Clemson football closely, you already understand how much the Tigers’ culture is about family, loyalty, and second chances. This one? It’s got all of them…

Have you ever sat in at a press conference or interview, and next thing you know, you’re the one who’s all emotional? That’s what happened with a certain Tiger legend this week. What began as a straightforward reflection became a deeply personal one, and before long, he was getting choked up, taking a sip of coffee just to keep it together. And boy, it landed differently. Because you could feel every single word, this wasn’t some scripted media moment. This was real.

We’re talking about former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware. He became so overcome with emotion discussing being hired as a linebackers coach on Dabo Swinney‘s staff, he literally had to stop and catch himself from tears. “I’m just very thankful for him for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead the linebacker room,” Boulware said. “Whew, I’m going to cry. I’m going to have my coffee so I won’t cry.” Boulware said while holding back his tears.

And that’s when he referred to it as a full-circle moment, and in all honesty, you could hear the weight in his tone. “A lot of y’all saw me play… so now to be back, to be back in this mission, it’s cool. No other way to explain it but man, just thankful for the opportunity.” Goosebumps, yeah? You’re talking about a guy who used to lay his body on the line for Clemson, now being trusted to guide the next generation in the very same room he once led.

Boulware grew up in a household of Clemson Tigers fans in Upstate South Carolina. He was born for this. From being a booster in the stands to being a two-year starter at linebacker for 2013–2016, his vitae is loaded, 352 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, and plenty of leadership moments you can’t find on a stat sheet. He was All-American, winner of the Jack Lambert Award, and MVP of the national championship game in 2016. But this coaching position? This resonates with him more than any statistic ever could.

After college, he had a brief stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers before launching into business. He founded The Junkyard, a training academy in Upstate South Carolina, and commanded a 70-member crew with the same intensity that he had on the field. So when he discusses leadership, yeah, he’s experienced it. His existence has been nothing but passion, dedication, and heart. And so when he gets teary about being home at Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers, it’s not theatrics, it’s decades of passion overflowing. But, what now?

Can Clemson’s linebackers step up in 2025 under Ben Boulware?

However, the reality is that Ben Boulware’s not here for the nostalgia ride. He’s here to get work done. To coach, to mentor, and invest in the same linebacker corps he used to lead with every ounce of himself. And if you’ve been paying attention to Clemson recently, you understand that the linebacker room’s full of talent. No question. But it’s also looking for its voice. Guys like Wade Woodaz, Jamal Anderson Jr., and Kobe McCloud are filling the bigger shoes now. It’s a huge year for that unit. And truthfully, who better to assist in shaping them than a guy who was the heartbeat of that room not long ago?

It’s not what he did on the field; it’s that he gets it. He knows what it is to put on that jersey, to be a linebacker for Clemson. “Leadership is leadership,” Boulware explained. “Whether football or business, holding people accountable and requiring greatness, that carries over.” And you can see these young men aren’t getting just another coach, they’re getting someone who’s achieved their very same dream. That resonates. And who knows, this new bond can even bring the natty for Dabo Swinney’s team this year.

And now that you have Dabo Swinney giving him the keys to assist in guiding this group, Boulware’s not wasting any time. He’s gonna be on the sideline again this fall, not as the wrecking ball linebacker we all know, but as the one molding the next. And if you are a fan of Clemson football, how in the world can you not support that? From choking back tears in a press conference to taking that same passion to the locker room, Ben Boulware’s tale is just getting better. And honestly, so could Clemson’s linebacker unit.