Dabo Swinney Refuses to Blame Clemson’s $25.5M Spending After LSU, Miami Defeat Raise Tough Questions

Dabo Swinney has built Clemson into a program that expects to contend every year, so a 3-2 start with two lopsided losses was always going to bring tough questions. On Wednesday’s conference call, one of them was about money.

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Nick Coppola of the Greenville News pointed to roster budget estimates from The Athletic and noted that Clemson is unbeaten against teams it outspent by more than $5 million and winless against teams that outspent it by that much.

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“We spend what we’ve got. I mean, you can’t spend more than you’ve got, so we try to make every penny we have work to the best of its ability,” Swinney said in his response. “That’s what we do. It’s not like we’re holding anything back. We spend everything we’ve got. We maximize our resources, but that has nothing to do with it.”

The reporter had real numbers behind the question, though.

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The NIL Standard puts Clemson at a $25.5 million team, made up of $18.5 million for retained players, $4.1 million in the portal, and $2.9 million in recruits. While The Athletic’s estimate is higher, between $29 million and $32 million, athletic director Graham Neff has said the school will spend about $30 million on football in 2026-27.

These are estimates built in different ways, but they tell a similar story. Each one sits well below the $44 million to $50 million The Athletic lists for both LSU and Miami. Those are the two teams that beat Clemson. LSU won 51-10 on September 5, and Miami won 41-13 on October 3.

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Clemson’s wins came against Georgia Southern (22-7), North Carolina (28-20), and California (24-10). North Carolina and Cal are each estimated at $20 million to $25 million, so Clemson outspent both.

The Athletic’s comparison did not count Georgia Southern, which is why Coppola framed it as 2-0 and 0-2 instead of 3-0. The pattern lines up with the spending gap, but four games cannot prove that money decided any of them.

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“Against teams whose budgets Clemson has outspent by more than $5 million, they’re 2-0. But they’re 0-2 against teams that Clemson has spent $5 million less than,” asked Coppola. “So I wanted to ask, do you feel like Clemson is spending enough on its team right now? And if you don’t think so, would you like to see that increase?”

Miami showed why it is one of the top teams in the country, overpowering Clemson on the ground and taking advantage of the Tigers’ mistakes. Quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 227 yards and a touchdown while also scoring on a 34-yard run. Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns, while Cooper Barkate caught five passes for 98 yards. The win moved Miami to 5-0.

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The Hurricanes outgained Clemson 192-55 on the ground, while the Tigers committed 10 penalties for 91 yards. Clemson’s only touchdown came on a two-yard run by Gideon Davidson.

“They are a really, really good football team,” Swinney said in the postgame presser. “That quarterback, he might be the first pick in the NFL draft, and he is surrounded by some really good players… They made the plays, and we didn’t. They were the better team.”

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Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds had a productive day passing, completing 29 of 44 attempts for a career-high 295 yards. However, Miami sacked him six times, and JJ Dunnigan returned one of his interceptions 39 yards for a touchdown. The loss dropped Clemson to 3-2.

That fits what Swinney said on the call. “We’ve got to play better, coach better and do a lot better,” he said, adding that Clemson has had plenty of opportunities and has to keep getting better every game. He did not point to a budget as an excuse. For him, the answer is on the field, not in the ledger.

Who decides if Clemson spends more?

Coppola’s follow-up was whether Clemson can raise those resources in future seasons. Swinney passed that one along.

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“You’d have to talk to the athletic department about all that,” Swinney said. “We’ve got what we’ve got, and we use every bit of it. We’ve gotten a little bit better each year in terms of what we’ve had available from a revenue-sharing standpoint and all that, and hopefully that’ll continue.”

He also named three jobs every program now has to handle at once: compete, retain, and acquire. For a team that puts nearly three-quarters of its $25.5 million into keeping current players, that list carries real weight.

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Where Clemson sits nationally adds to the picture as its estimated roster spending ranks just outside the top 20, and the school’s own figure of about $30 million shows the athletic department has put real money behind the roster. Whether that is enough is the open question, and Swinney did not argue either way.

“We have a team that’s getting better, and we’re going to continue to get better,” he said, leaving the budget debate to the people who control it.

The schedule gives Clemson room to answer on the field, with the Tigers hosting Charleston Southern on October 17 off a bye week. After that come Virginia Tech, Florida State, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Duke, and South Carolina.