Dabo Swinney Shares Strong Feelings on Bill Belichick’s UNC as Clemson Makes Big Change for Week 3 Game

Bill Belichick is bringing his NFL-style execution to college football, and Dabo Swinney is paying close attention. After a rough 4-8 inaugural season in Chapel Hill, Belichick’s UNC Tar Heels are off to a clean 2-0 start this fall. A dominant 35-3 win over East Tennessee State showed real progress. With Clemson hosting UNC in Week 3, Swinney knows this isn’t the same soft squad from last year.

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Speaking to reporters on September 13, Swinney did not hide his respect for the six-time Super Bowl champion. “They’re 2-0 for a reason,” Swinney said, as per Clemson beat reporter Chapel Fowler, giving credit to Belichick and his new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. For Clemson, preparing for a Belichick defense means zero room for sloppy errors. Swinney realizes UNC has fixed its internal issues and is playing disciplined football.

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Petrino’s praise is hard-earned after an incredible offensive display over the weekend. Quarterback Billy Edward Jr. looked better than ever before. He completed 15 out of 20 passes to gain 244 passing yards and score two touchdowns. He ended the game without throwing a single interception.

Unlike the season opener against TCU, Edward contributed to the game. In Week 1, he had completed just 16 of 28 passes for 232 yards. On Saturday, Edward and tight end Jelani Thurman stole the show with their on-field waltz. He was the quarterback’s top target with four receptions, 71 yards, and one TD.

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Transitioning from the NFL to college isn’t just about drawing up complex schemes; it’s about getting college kids to master pro-level assignments without years of veteran experience.

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Belichick’s 4-8 slump last year proved that NFL pedigree doesn’t yield instant wins on Saturdays. However, UNC’s 2-0 start shows his structural overhaul is finally sinking in, giving Chapel Hill the discipline and execution it lacked during his rocky debut.

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UNC’s secondary allowed the Buccaneers just three points. Defensive back Greg Smith caught an interception while defensive lineman Xavier Lewis and defensive edge rusher Jaylen Harvey recorded two sacks each. Since the start of this season, the Tar Heels’ defense has been strong; they’ve allowed just 13 points in two games.

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For the Tar Heels, this shift is more than welcome. It reaffirms that signing Belichick to a five-year contract worth $50 million wasn’t a mistake. And to his opponents, like Clemson, who face the Tar Heels next, the revamped squad is a cause for concern.

The Tar Heels are no longer a divided locker room that broke into a fight last season. Their quarterback is on an upward curve, and Swinney cannot afford a disparity in signal callers. Not after he lost to LSU in Week 1.

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The big change for Clemson comes under center. Heading into Week 3, Swinney is turning to true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds to lead the offense. While Swinney insists the move is strictly based on performance and on-field execution, starting a freshman against a Belichick-coached team is a massive decision that carries immense weight.

Vizzina managed just 102 passing yards across two games before his arm injury, whereas Reynolds stepped in against Georgia Southern and threw for 178 yards with far better tempo. But raw talent alone will not fool a Belichick scheme.

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UNC’s defense has allowed only 13 points all season, specializing in disguised coverages built to force young signal-callers into costly mistakes. Swinney is swapping experience for explosive potential, but doing it against a defensive mastermind leaves Clemson with zero margin for error.

“He’s [Reynolds]put some stuff on tape that’s pretty elite, and then he’s put some stuff on tape where you think, ‘OK, he’s a freshman,’” Swinney told Fowler.

Swinney shared that his decision to pick Reynolds over Christopher Vizzina against UNC has nothing to do with Vizzina’s September 12 injury. Reynolds earned his keep since the 22-7 victory against Georgia Southern, as Swinney was dependent on him for most of the game.

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As the Tar Heels gain ground, Swinney is making his moves to keep a head coach he reveres at bay. Whether he beats down the legendary coach is to be seen.