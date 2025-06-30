Dabo Swinney Stumbles in Race for 4-Star Clemson Target as He Reveals SEC HC’s Pitch

Clemson’s 2026 recruiting class has been a front-page story, with a dramatic turnaround from a year ago and a fresh sense of momentum under head coach Dabo Swinney. Through late June, Clemson’s 2026 class has swollen to 20 commitments, a figure already larger than last year’s final signees and keeping the Tigers strongly entrenched in the national top 10. Events like Elite Retreat and an official visit weekend in late May and early June have strengthened Clemson’s recruiting pitch, with current commits actively helping to recruit new prospects.

Five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright and standout linebacker Tyler Atkinson are among those speaking publicly about their experiences. Tigers are now seeking to finish strong, targeting a few elite-level prospects who could vault them into the top three nationally. Among those is four-star safety Tylan Wilson. The Tigers are heavily pursuing Wilson, who they would add to a blue-chip arsenal that includes Kentavion Anderson and Kaden Gebhardt. But during an interview with the 247Sports staff on 29th June, he seemed prepared to discuss his path and his imminent college choice. As soon as Texas A&M came up in conversation, Wilson’s eyes gleamed slightly.

When questioned about the Aggies, He was quick to talk about how much he connects with the Aggies’ coaching staff, particularly head coach Mike Elko. Coaching. “The head coach was a safety coach. The safety coach is a great safety coach.” Wilson states with a smile, indicating that he is glad to be around coaches who are comfortable with his position. However, he was particularly thorough when discussing the Head coach. “He’s very cool, so we were talking about the finals when he texted me when Tyrese got hurt. I said I was hurt when he went down.” He continues, “I was so mad he was going for OKC. I was going for the Pacers.” Their equation goes beyond the field. Just hanging out, texting back and forth about the NBA Finals, it’s not confined to the Xs and Os.

Elko has established a personal relationship with him by discussing non-football issues. But it’s not only the coaching lineage that has Wilson curious. He has witnessed how Elko cultivates defensive backs and transforms raw talent into NFL-caliber players. The Aggies are in hot pursuit, and after Tylan’s official visit, word is real. Even experts are speculating he’ll land in College Station. The interviewer continues, “You’re a Clemson kid, you were there, you know you spent time you were there for the big official visit weekend, and I’m assuming you feel like you fit there at Clemson under Dabo Swinney.” He replies, “It’s the same way for every school.”

At Clemson, the coaching staff, the facilities, the culture—it all equates to an environment where many guys believe they can be themselves. And then here’s the catch: when interviewers attempted to get Tylan to open up about Clemson and Dabo Swinney, he sort of skirted it. He was excited to discuss his Texas A&M visit and the Aggies’ coaching staff, but when asked about Clemson, he was vague. Either way, he wasn’t sharing any secrets. Wilson’s official Texas A&M visit appears to have left a lasting impression. He still has Clemson in the running, though, and that means a great deal. Tylan’s playing close to his vest, and his commitment is July 18, so everyone’s sitting on the edge of their seats.

Joshua Dobson’s big shout-out to Mike Elko sets off alarms

Clemson faithfuls have all too familiar a feeling: that nervous hum when a blue-chip recruit begins to show interest in another high-major. As with Tylan Wilson, who’s been dancing with Texas A&M but still leaving Clemson on the table, the Tigers are now experiencing déjà vu with No. 1 2027 prospect Joshua Dobson. Dobson’s recruitment is proving to be a classic tug-of-war between the SEC and ACC. He has already traveled to Clemson, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, but his most recent visit to College Station left everyone in awe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the Under Armour Next Future 50, Dobson seems too eager to talk about Texas A&M— “Texas A&M. I think I was out there two weeks ago, and, just like everything. Coach (Mike) Elko is a DB coach, so that means a lot to me right there, and just seeing the stadium (Kyle Field) and just seeing the way they go about things.” For a defensive back, having a head coach who’s been in your shoes is a huge draw, and Dobson made it clear he felt that connection. Clemson, naturally, isn’t eliminated. Dobson has praised the Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney, saying, “Clemson is Clemson,” which, to Tiger loyalists, is reassuring as well as anxiety-provoking simultaneously. Dobson’s candidness about his interest in Texas A&M and Texas A&M’s current recruiting momentum has certainly put Clemson on high alert.