Dabo Swinney Went the Extra Mile for Yankees President to Earn Pinstripe Bowl Berth

Clemson and Penn State are set to clash at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at noon ET. This marks the Tigers’ first-ever appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl. And this moment is clearly meaningful for head coach Dabo Swinney. But it turns out that landing that coveted invite wasn’t just about Clemson’s record or brand recognition. It required some good old-fashioned charm from the man himself.​

Clemson athletic director Graham Neff dropped an absolute gem on Saturday when he revealed just how badly Swinney wanted this bowl game. According to Jon Blau’s tweet, Neff disclosed that Swinney actually sang a Frank Sinatra song to Yankees president Randy Levine to demonstrate the Tigers’ genuine interest in playing at the Pinstripe Bowl.



Neff didn’t specify which Sinatra classic Swinney crooned. But “New York, New York” seems like the obvious choice. The important thing is, the gesture apparently worked. The bowl provides Clemson a chance to win its 15th consecutive postseason game. They might also reach eight wins for the 15th straight year. But more importantly, it gives Swinney the opportunity to take his team to the Big Apple and have his ‘dream come true’ moment.