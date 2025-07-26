Dabo Swinney’s Assistant Coach Stunningly Named Cade Klubnik’s Backup QB at Clemson

So, we have seen our fair share of players retiring and getting into coaching, right? Have you ever heard of a quarterback un-retiring and getting back to being a player? Because that’s exactly what’s happening with one of college football’s most unexpected twists of the summer. The guy who was supposed to be assisting Swinney with coaching in 2025 might now be strapping on a helmet instead. And no, this isn’t some Disney reboot of The Comebacks. This is real. After spending last year at Rhode Island and returning this summer to campus as a grad assistant, a veteran QB is pulling double duty in 2025 as both a player and a coach.

He’s back on the roster, back on scholarship, and back in the quarterback room for the Clemson Tigers, but will also spend his fair share of time on the sidelines (literally redefining ‘dual-threat’). The Tigers are giving a familiar face one more ride as their emergency signal-caller next season, and if that sounds a little wild… well, welcome to college football. So, who’s the man in question? That’d be Hunter Helms.

The former Clemson walk-on turned scholarship QB is returning to the Tigers as a super senior after a short stint at Rhode Island. According to TigerNet and later confirmed by Chapel Fowler, Helms will reprise the same emergency quarterback role that Paul Tyson held last year. “I can confirm @MDavidHood’s report that former Clemson QB Hunter Helms—who was set to be a coaching intern this season—will now be a player-coach in 2025,” Fowler tweeted. “That means he’ll dress out for games and serve as an emergency QB option.” You can almost hear the crowd at Death Valley groaning with delight or confusion. Probably both.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Helms’ journey is every bit the underdog story. He first earned a scholarship after flashing as a freshman in 2020, tossing two touchdowns at Georgia Tech. Across nine appearances from 2020 to 2023, he put up 218 passing yards, completed 62% of his throws, and kept the Tigers faithful invested in blowout wins. Then came the brief Rhode Island detour last fall, where he logged over 1,200 yards in a tough season. But when Helms returned to campus as a coach this summer, he found a second life. And the Tigers saw value in having his veteran presence back under center if things go sideways.

So what does this really mean for Clemson in 2025? For starters, it’s insurance. The Tigers are banking on their top quarterbacks staying healthy, but if chaos hits, as it so often does, Helms gives them a battle-tested backup who already knows the building, the playbook, and the pressure. It’s a move to steady the ship in case the storm hits. And wouldn’t you rather see a fifth-year vet with a master’s degree than a freshman deer in headlights if things go south?

At the end of the day, Hunter Helms doesn’t need to be QB1 to leave his mark on this program. He’s proof that roles evolve, careers twist, and sometimes, the guy you thought was finished ends up being your final lifeline. So here’s to one more ride, clipboard in one hand, helmet in the other, and a conference to conquer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A Tiger den full of chairs

With Hunter Helms stepping in as a player-coach, the quarterback room in Death Valley is now stocked with a mix of experience, potential, and just enough intrigue to keep fans talking. Cade Klubnik is the undisputed QB1, eyeing a breakout season that could catapult him into Heisman conversations and first-round NFL Draft chatter. He has the tools, the touch, and now, the command of Garrett Riley’s offense heading into a crucial year.

Behind Klubnik, the Tigers are grooming his heir, Christopher Vizzina. A former four-star prospect out of Alabama, Vizzina is the guy Dabo Swinney handpicked to be next in line. Swinney didn’t even bother bringing in a quarterback in the 2024 class because of his confidence in Vizzina’s long-term upside. The youngster has shown flashes and will likely get more meaningful reps in 2025 if Klubnik is unavailable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trent Pearman, a walk-on with game snaps under his belt, adds another layer of insurance. And while his stat sheet doesn’t pop (2 of 5 for eight yards), his role is more about being ready than just numbers. Add in three-star dual-threat freshman Chris Denson and Cade Trotter, and suddenly you’ve got a QB room with depth, experience, and future upside. Now with Helms back in the fold as an emergency option, Clemson has a rare setup: six quarterbacks, six different styles, and one room that better have plenty of chairs.