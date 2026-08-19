Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Announces Major Roster Shake-ups Ahead of 2026 Season

Clemson’s quarterback room is in flux just weeks before LSU, and the Tigers are reshuffling positions to cope with injuries and depth concerns.

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“Two position changes are now reflected on Clemson Football’s 2026 online roster: QB Chris Denson has moved to WR, and veteran OL Dietrick Pennington is now listed as a DT/OL and has a new jersey number (91),” as per Chapel Fowler’s post on August 19.

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After a disappointing 7-6 season and missing the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2011, Clemson is restructuring its lineup ahead of the September 5 opener against LSU. New offensive coordinator Chad Morris has plenty of work to do to make everything fall in place for the Tigers.

The sophomore dual-threat quarterback Chris Denson fell behind Christopher Vizzina and Tait Reynolds in the starting quarterback competition. To maximize his athleticism, Swinney moved the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder to wide receiver.

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Two position changes now reflected on Clemson football’s 2026 online roster: QB Chris Denson has moved to WR, and veteran OL Dietrick Pennington is now listed as a DT/OL and has a new jersey number (91) pic.twitter.com/8LmJ6GosIM— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) August 19, 2026

The true freshman challenger Tait Reynolds possesses a raw, powerful arm. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy noted that Vizzina’s comprehensive understanding of the playbook allows him to distribute the ball a half-second quicker.

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After three seasons as backup, Vizzina is now ready to take over as quarterback as Clemson’s decision to skip transfer portal bidding will put pressure on him to deliver.

“If we can just keep him back-rolling in the direction he’s in, I think he’s certainly a guy that can get in the mix,” Swinney said of Denson on Aug 15.

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Vizzina, who has been waiting for this opportunity, shared, “Honestly, I feel like my whole life, this is what I’m built for.” He will face a trial by fire immediately in Week 1, when Clemson travels to face LSU and their transfer-led offense.

The 6-foot-5, 355-pound sixth-year veteran Dietrick Pennington changed his jersey number from No. 59 to No. 91. While keeping his offensive line duties, he is adding defensive tackle to his workload to boost a thin defensive interior. He enters the 2026 season with limited production, totaling 121 offensive snaps over 27 games due to injuries.

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Former wide receivers Ronan Hanafin and Misun “Tink” Kelley have also officially transitioned to safety and defensive back to reinforce the defense. These experiments are a direct response to a thinned-out defenisive line and linebacker room.

Reasons for the Sudden Shake-Up in the Roster

The roster changes just a week before the opener stem from an injury plague. Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler will miss the entire 2026 season following a Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis. He is undergoing chemotherapy for his lymphoma.

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Safety Polo Anderson is also out for the season after tearing his ACL during August camp. New position coach Nolan Turner will rely on veteran transfers Corey Myrick and Jerome Carter III.

Additionally, West Georgia transfer defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly is recovering from a torn ACL sustained in March. He is anticipated to return later in the 2026 campaign.