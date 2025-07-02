Dabo Swinney’s Clemson in Final 4 for NFL Legend’s Son Ahead of July 5 Commitment

Can the ACC powerhouse seal the deal with one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 cycle? For Dabo Swinney, there’s never a dull moment, and this weekend’s filled with suspense. One of Clemson’s top remaining wide receiver targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle is closing in on a commitment. While the name hasn’t grabbed national headlines yet, the pedigree absolutely will. And the Tigers are right in the thick of it.

Behind the curtain of this top-4 reveal is a 6’2, 184-pound WR out of Phoenix Brophy Prep who’s already drawn in over 30 scholarships. A spring riser with elite hands, route polish, and a name that carries generational weight. Clemson insider Jon Blau made an exciting X update on July 1st that’s set to shake up four college football programs in particular. He wrote “Clemson WR target in 2026, son of Larry Fitzgerald” on a shared post by 3-star Devin Fitzgerald himself, who posted a photo with his top four schools and the caption “July 5th👀” which is his decision date.

Ranked No. 524 nationally and No. 82 at his position, Devin Fitzgerald has trimmed his decision to Clemson, Notre Dame, Stanford, and UCLA. And the Tigers are deep in the mix. The kid took his official visit to Clemson in late May, where he got the full Dabo Swinney experience. Sources noted that Larry Fitzgerald himself joined his son on campus and spent time with the coaching staff.

Being the son of an NFL legend has its perks and pressures. Larry Fitzgerald, a surefire future Hall of Famer and 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year, left massive cleats to fill. But Devin Fitzgerald is carving his own path. Last season, he logged 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine TDs for his high school, showcasing reliable hands, crisp route-running, and playmaking abilities. And now, as July 5 nears, expect intense suspense among the Tigers faithful.

What Devin Fitzgerald thinks about Dabo Swinney’s team

For Devin Fitzgerald, the winning culture and family dynamics that Clemson boast of is a huge pull. “It is impressive to see what Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney have been doing. They win 10 games nearly every year, they win the ACC last year and if they keep continuing to do that, they’re going to be in the College Football Playoff every year,” he said. “They’re also a team that is big on family and family oriented.” And he’s not wrong. The Tigers’ approach to player development and loyalty emphasized by one of the nation’s lowest transfer portal exit rates has been a calling card under Dabo Swinney. Still, there’s the Notre Dame buzz.

The Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Marcus Freeman and the Irish the current edge with just four days to go. That mainly stems from Devin Fitzgerald’s strong academic focus and interest in player branding and NIL support. Clemson, meanwhile, already has three blue-chip receivers locked in for the 2026 cycle in Naeem Burroughs, Connor Salmin, and Gordon Sellars.

But until that hat hits the table, it’s anyone’s game for the acquisition of Devin Fitzgerald.