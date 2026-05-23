Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Offers Son of CFB Hall of Fame & Georgia Legend

We often see college football programs extending scholarship offers to the children of their legends. For Georgia alum David Pollack, that offer didn’t come from Athens. Instead, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson showed interest in getting his son’s college career off to a start at the Tigers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

North Oconee High School TE & LB and Georgia legend David Pollack’s son, Nicholas Pollack, received an offer from Clemson on May 23, according to a post on the junior’s X account. David Pollack shared his son’s post, expressing his excitement. “Not a bad start to the weekend, my dude! Proud of ya!” read the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Nicholas Pollack announced that he will be on Clemson’s campus for an official visit from May 29-31. “Clemson OV Locked In!!” read his X post. Nicholas Pollack’s high school teammate, three-star safety Harrison Luke, is already committed to Clemson’s 2027 class.

Nicholas Pollack picked up the first offers of his recruiting journey on January 29 when Wake Forest extended a scholarship opportunity to the talented 2027 prospect. Shortly after sharing the news of his first offer, Pollack also heard from the Cincinnati Bearcats, where tight ends coach Josh Stepp offered him a scholarship after a good conversation. Interestingly, David Pollack played for the Bengals in Cincinnati in the pros.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2027 TE has already made his way in high school, where he enjoys playing with contact on both sides of the ball. He is a gritty two-way player who excels as a punishing linebacker but also as a tough blocking tight end for the high School team. As he plays in a run-heavy offensive scheme, you won’t see his impact on the box score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Programs are overlooking his lack of production because at 6-foot-3, 222 pounds, he has the frame to play college ball. Moreover, Nicholas Pollack has played high school varsity basketball, which gives me an edge in aerial ball skills and footwork.

Clemson remains busy recruiting elite 2027 prospects

Dabo Swinney may not be making the loudest noise on the recruiting trail, but Clemson’s 2027 class is starting to turn plenty of heads. The Tigers jumped to No. 14 after securing a pair of major four-star pledges on Wednesday in wide receiver Jamarin Simmons and running back Gary Walker. Both prospects picked Clemson over powerhouse programs like Florida, Florida State, Auburn, and Penn State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons, in particular, brings serious fireworks to the class. The explosive playmaker is now Clemson’s highest-rated commit in the cycle, checking in as the No. 101 overall prospect nationally. He cleared the 900-yard mark in both his sophomore seasons. Over this period, Simmons also accumulated 22 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Gary Walker, Clemson may have landed one of the true workhorses of the 2027 cycle. The country presently regards Walker as the eighth-best running back prospect. A stellar junior season saw him terrorize opponents on the ground, amassing 1,669 yards along with 20 scores through the air. But what sets Walker apart is the fact that he still has plenty of room to develop as a player. As per 247Sports, Walker is “often likened to Karlos Williams because of power, speed, and a downhill running style.” In fact, he’s considered such a strong RB1 prospect that scouts see him as having significant NFL potential.

Clemson’s momentum on the recruiting trail may not be slowing down anytime soon. Four-star prospect Carter Jones has recently picked up multiple predictions favoring the Tigers ahead of his May 25 commitment date, when he’ll choose between Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, and Tennessee.