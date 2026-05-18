Dabo Swinney’s Concerns Proven True as Clemson Faces $1.5B Debt While Major Crisis Hits ACC Schools

Clemson is best known as an ACC powerhouse. So whenever Dabo Swinney talked about the Tigers as an underdog program, people didn’t really believe him. But many ACC schools, including Clemson, are now under serious financial pressure. That reality is making the head coach’s earlier warnings much harder to ignore.

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For almost a decade, Clemson lived in the national spotlight, beating brands like Ohio State and Notre Dame in big games. That success made Swinney’s “little ol’ Clemson” talk sound like a joke. Few people thought he was actually warning about money and what it takes to keep winning at that level.

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According to reports, Clemson’s debt has now climbed past $1.15 billion. It comes at the same time Dabo Swinney has been openly complaining about the unchecked spending race happening across college football. On Greg McElroy’s podcast, he pushed back against the idea that the Tigers belong in the same financial class as the sport’s biggest spenders.

In this new world, big programs are not just paying for coaches and stadiums. They are also chasing players with NIL deals, new locker rooms, and bigger support staffs. Swinney has been warning that if everyone keeps spending more every year, somebody without endless money will eventually hit a wall.

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“At Clemson, we’ve always gotta have a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “We don’t have some of the things that some of the schools that we’ve played and had to compete with over the years have… We’re 4-2 against Notre Dame. Notre Dame has their own TV station. They make their own rules. They print their own money. They’ve got, like, a money machine in the backyard or something.”

Social media instantly roasted him. Rival fans mocked him for acting like Clemson was poor after winning national titles and building playoff teams for nearly a decade. Dabo Swinney later admitted he even received hate mail over the comments. But underneath all this was a very serious point that many people ignored at the time. The program does not want to spend recklessly just to keep up with wealthy programs. And their current financial situation explains why.

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Last month, Clemson’s board of trustees got a grim financial presentation from chief financial officer Rick Petillo. The report showed that the school’s “expense growth is stabilizing but still outpacing revenues.” It showed the debt has risen to about $1.15 billion, which breaks down to nearly $39,000 per student. The more concerning part is that over $236 million of that debt is due within one year.

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Per reports, Clemson’s total long-term liabilities now sit around $2.65 billion, an increase of more than $230 million from the previous year. Over $259 million of those are due within one year as well. That pressure makes Dabo Swinney’s frustration over college football spending a lot easier to understand.

“If we just met at the middle field and compared budgets and alumni bases and total revenues, and we compared five-stars and recruiting rankings, we would lose everything,” he said. “We may not have a $45 million roster like some teams, but we’ve got enough. We’ve just gotta be good with it.”

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The bigger frustration is that coaches were promised some kind of NIL structure through the College Sports Commission. Instead, the spending race keeps going.

“The problem is, there was supposed to be a cap,” he said. “But that’s just the floor now.”

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The concern is that if the new “floor” for championship-level football is tens of millions annually, schools are eventually going to hit breaking points trying to keep up. Clemson is already dealing with enormous debt pressure. Meanwhile, other ACC schools are facing financial strain, too.

How are other ACC schools holding up?

Syracuse recently announced plans to eliminate 93 academic programs with low enrollment. The university insists the move is about streamlining and focusing on student demand rather than financial panic. Still, cutting nearly 100 programs is not a normal headline for a healthy academic environment. Meanwhile, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill plans to cut nearly $89 million over the next three years. Those reductions will affect staffing, academic programs, financial aid, and administration.

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Then there is Duke, which launched a $350 million budget reduction effort that resulted in nearly 600 employees taking buyouts before additional layoffs followed. And outside the ACC, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced plans affecting roughly 580 academic programs statewide. Some are being merged while others are being suspended, with more cuts potentially coming.

What we are watching now is the collision between big-money college athletics and the financial reality universities are facing everywhere else. Schools want championship football brands because the exposure and revenue matter. But maintaining that status is becoming expensive at the moment; higher education itself is entering financial uncertainty.