Dabo Swinney’s LB Opens Up on Luke Ferrelli’s Chaotic Departure: “I Just Worry”

After Luke Ferrelli’s controversial departure to Ole Miss, there’s a perception that Clemson is coming apart. After all, the ACC Freshman of the Year at Cal was Dabo Swinney’s big offseason addition. He signed on January 7, enrolled on 11th, the hit the portal on the last day of the transfer window on 16th, giving into Pete Golding’s lucrative offer. Saturday after spring practice, LB Kobe McCloud was asked what he thought about the move.

“Man, football is just a sport, competition being competitive I just worry about myself,” Kobe McCloud said via The Clemson Insider. “I trust my ability one-thousand percent so I just never worry about anything going on that I can’t control. I can control Kobe McCloud, so I just put my head down and work.”

Talent isn’t something that’s currently worrying Kobe McCloud who had been through worse than transfer drama. The Tampa native suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of 2024 and lost all momentum. And what did the setback do to him?

“Coming off that injury I had in 24, it put me in a different spot mentally,” he admitted. “It’s different from being on the field. I had to be on the sideline, just taking mental reps. And obviously as a player, that hurt the heart. So, I just put in extra work to get where I’m at now. It feels amazing. It’s just a blessing.”

That mentality change opened up a dominant chapter in 2025. Kobe McCloud showed up in 13 games with one start and recorded 28 tackles, one sack, and five PBUs. Still, critics were skeptical since Clemson lost both Wade Woodaz to the NFL and Luke Ferrelli in that viral transfer. But Dabo Swinney saw development. He’s pointed to Jeremiah Alexander and Kobe McCloud as proof the Tigers already have “their guys.”

Swinney also praised first-year LBs coach Ben Boulware for accelerating the room’s growth and he’s made it clear the job next to star junior Sammy Brown is wide open. That’s competition for the duo along with CJ Kubah-Taylor, Fletcher Cothran, and Drew Woodaz, now north of 220 pounds.

“We have a good little group in there,” he said. “That’s going to be a competitive group.”

Now, 18 months removed from injury and with Woodaz gone, Kobe McCloud is expected to lead. Under Boulware and DC Tom Allen, he’s the veteran voice in a room that needs one. And with Ferrelli officially out of the picture, the snaps are there.

“I’m just always mentally prepared for any situation I’m put in,” he said. “That’s what I work for each and every day. So, I feel like it just came natural to me, being out there and making plays for the team. I mean, I just put myself in the best position just to help us.”

For now, there’s no panic in that locker room but it’s worth noting that Luke Ferrelli’s departure wasn’t just about one LB.

Dabo Swinney says Luke Ferrelli’s case isn’t personal

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has no interest in pretending January didn’t happen. He also isn’t framing it as a personal beef with Luke Ferrelli or Ole Miss.

“And, yeah, I mean, it is what it is,” he said. “There’s, I think, if nothing else, at least we’ve sparked a lot of conversation. It’s not about a player or anything like that.”

The controversy began when Dabo Swinney laid out a timeline of what he called “blatant tampering” by Ole Miss personnel while Luke Ferrelli was already enrolled at Clemson. But the Tigers head coach insists his motive is bigger than one case.

“It’s really just about, like, what can we, what can and can’t do, just trying to create some clarity on what that is,” he said. “But, you know, we’ll see, it’s not about getting people in trouble. It’s about like, what can we and can’t do.”

He raised fair questions like how many times a player can enter and exit the portal in a two-week window and if someone can sign with multiple schools in rapid succession. Well, the NCAA had to draw the line somewhere and they’ve made this case a cautionary tale. It recently issued a memo promising “significant penalties” for tampering violations.

For now, the Tigers’ focus is on spring ball and competition because on March 28, fans will pack Memorial Stadium for the Orange and White Spring Game. As for the tampering situation, Clemson isn’t interested in drama but snaps, if Kobe McCloud is any indication.