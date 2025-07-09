Dabo Swinney’s $6M Gamble & Clemson Legend Push Tigers Into 5-Star Tyler Atkinson’s Finalists

The Clemson Tigers are once again on the road to having an exclusive class in 2026. The program focuses on elite and promising targets, which has contributed to the program’s storied legacy. Now, Dabo Swinney and Co. are making headway in the campaign for 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson. He has listed his top favorites, pitting Clemson against some strong competitors. However, the Tigers seem to be closing in on him after making it this far. And an investment worth $6 million might be a huge factor in Clemson coming close to having Atkinson in the bag.

Dabo Swinney landed in the Top 4 teams for Tyler Atkinson, the class of 2026’s top LB (per On3). The elite player was on the list for many big-name programs, including the likes of OSU. However, Atkinson ruled them all out, save for Clemson, Oregon, Georgia, and Texas. This is a huge win for Clemson, whose 2026 class ranks 11 on On3. If Swinney and the staff make an aggressive push for him and land him, they might secure themselves for good in the Top 10 classes. Dabo Swinney is yet to secure the commitment of a 5-star prospect. Atkinson is one and even leads the class at his position.

However, there are two important reasons why Clemson made the Top 4 for Atkinson. “Clemson didn’t seem to really be in the picture before Tom Allen was hired as DC and Ben Boulware was promoted to LB coach. Whether or not the Tigers win the Atkinson recruitment, it’s quite a thing they are now one of his finalists,” Tigers insider Jon Blau wrote on X.

Atkinson seemed to be high on Clemson anyway, right from the beginning. He told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, “[Clemson] was one of my top 10 schools before they even offered me.” With the Tigers in the Final 4 for the elite LB, Dabo Swinney seems closer to securing his first 5-star target of the 2026 class.

Tom Allen becomes an important factor in Clemson’s defensive recruiting campaigns. It was under his guidance that Abdul Carter became who he is at Penn State. That kind of experience coming to Death Valley means a whole lot for the Tigers’ defensive prospects. Tom Allen will be at Clemson for three years, for a paycheck of $6 million at the end. And Ben Boulware has made a formidable reputation for himself as a key recruiter for Clemson and as the Tigers’ LB coach. He was himself a Clemson linebacker who ended up being a star player for the Tigers. In his career, he hauled 352 tackles and 26 TFLs, coming close to the phenomenal record of Atkinson.

Atkinson has a whopping total of 475 tackles, with only 79 TFLs and 31.5 sacks. In 2024, he was named MaxPreps’ National Junior of the Year and made it to its All-America team. Atkinson is native to Georgia, which is why Kirby Smart’s push for the LB is keeping the Bulldogs in contention, too. Clemson is just in the next state over, which means distance shouldn’t be much of a problem for Atkinson. Swinney was able to make it so far with a special measure for the LB during his visit to Death Valley.

Dabo Swinney and Co. made an impactful push for Tyler Atkinson

Clemson was the first official visit for the star linebacker, and it definitely made an impression thanks to Dabo Swinney and Tom Allen. The defense played a big role in why the Tigers are in the running for him. During his visit, Swinney and the defensive staff came up with some cool strategies just for him, calling them “Atknup packages” as a fun nod to his last name. The fact that Clemson is putting in that effort to tailor these defensive plans for Atkinson definitely gives them some extra points. Recruiters love it when teams go the extra mile, and this move from Clemson really stands out!

Clemson has one more advantage over the others when it comes to Atkinson. Swinney has recruited players from his school, Grayson, before. Wayne Gallman, Phil Mafah, and Chase Brice were all from the LB’s alma mater. This could be why Clemson is in high regard for Atkinson, hoping to make use of the already established pipeline. His No. 1 status as an LB will ensure Swinney keeps a close eye on his recruitment process. He will be the first LB commit for Clemson in the 2026 class if he picks the Tigers. And he comes with some important elements.

Atkinson is nearing his decision regarding his college football home and has made some great choices in his list of favorites. However, Clemson enjoys an inclination from the LB, which Dabo Swinney is surely going to use when the opportunity presents itself. Will Atkinson end up being Clemson’s class of 2026’s first 5-star commit?