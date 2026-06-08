Dabo Swinney’s WR Takes NCAA to Court in Eligibility Case as He Issues Final Message for Clemson

When former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia sued the NCAA over his eligibility case and won, he set an example for fellow junior college players. Dabo Swinney’s WR is now following the same path as he prepares for a courtroom appearance on June 8. And on the eve of the biggest day of that fight, Tristan Smith had a simple message for the Clemson faithful.

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“Court is tomorrow!” Tristan Smith announced on X. “Thankyou Clemson family for your continued support and prayers. Thankyou God, and Go Tigers❤️”

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That post on X quickly became a rallying point for Clemson fans, who flooded the replies with encouragement and support. Everyone around the program already understands what’s at stake. The fight officially began after the NCAA denied Tristan Smith’s request for an additional season of eligibility. Rather than accepting the ruling, he decided to challenge it in court.

Back in January, Tristan Smith revealed he had hired prominent sports attorney Darren Heitner to help pursue another year of eligibility. The choice of attorney was hardly accidental. Heitner has become one of the most recognizable names in college athletics when it comes to eligibility disputes. Among his recent successes is helping WR Malik Benson secure another season of eligibility, a decision that allowed him to continue playing college football with Oregon.

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Tristan Smith and his legal team believe his case deserves similar treatment. Their argument centers on the NCAA’s handling of athletes with JUCO backgrounds. According to the lawsuit, the Tigers’ WR has been unfairly denied opportunities that have been granted to other players in comparable situations. Beyond football, the lawsuit also points to lost NIL earnings and revenue-sharing opportunities that come with being unable to compete.

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Before arriving at Clemson, Tristan Smith spent two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He later transferred to Southeast Missouri State, where he developed into a productive receiver at the FCS level before landing with the Tigers ahead of the 2025 season.

Last season, Tristan Smith finished with 24 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown. During his time at Southeast Missouri State, he recorded 76 catches for 934 yards and six touchdowns. That’s why Clemson has continued to support him throughout the process. In fact, Dabo Swinney has remained publicly hopeful that the situation would ultimately receive a favorable outcome.

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“He can do everything, and we won’t know for sure until June,” he said back in February. “Then, he’ll really have two options at that point. He’s able to do everything until then. If it doesn’t go his way, he can probably find his way to the NFL through a supplemental type of process. Or, he can stay here and flip over to the Tiger Trust, because he still needs to graduate.”

The head coach further stated his optimism.

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“We hope it will go his way, especially when you look around the country and see some of the decisions being made compared to his situation,” he said. “But we’ll just have to go through the process.”

When you examine other eligibility rulings across college football, Tristan Smith’s case becomes far more complicated than a routine waiver request. The reason is that the NCAA itself has already opened the door for athletes with JUCO backgrounds.

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Why Tristan Smith believes he can win this fight

Last year, one of the most significant eligibility developments in college football history emerged from the case involving Diego Pavia. In response to that legal battle, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a blanket waiver in December 2024. That move would grant an additional year of eligibility to athletes who had competed at non-NCAA institutions, including junior colleges.

The decision came just days after a federal judge in Tennessee granted the then-Vanderbilt QB an injunction that allowed him to play another season of college football. That’s where Tristan Smith’s legal team sees a potential opening. Like Pavia and others, he began at the JUCO level before moving through the NCAA ranks. His attorney isn’t the only connection to those cases, either.

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Malik Benson, another former Hutchinson Community College standout, benefited from similar eligibility considerations. He had prepared for a legal challenge before the NCAA’s waiver effectively made the issue unnecessary. If courts determine that the NCAA’s previous rulings and waivers should apply consistently, Tristan Smith could find himself with another season available. Meanwhile, the NCAA is still actively discussing broader eligibility reforms.

“The Cabinet modified the age-based model to start a student-athlete’s eligibility clock upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier,” the NCAA said in its Friday statement. “This adjustment would be applicable for all sports if the model is adopted.”

The Cabinet is expected to revisit the proposal during its June 23-24 meeting. For now, though, none of those future changes matters as much as what happens in court. Tristan Smith’s fate rests with the legal process. But judging by his message to Clemson fans, he’s walking into that courtroom with gratitude, support from his program, and the belief that his football story isn’t finished yet.