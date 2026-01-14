Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Attempts to Lure SEC Transfer Amid Push from Multiple Powerhouses

With just two days left for the January transfer portal to close, things are heating up as programs seek to build stronger teams for the upcoming season. Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech is no exception. The transfer market has been busy, with the team now focusing solely on attempting to lure a highly touted SEC transfer to their side amid significant competition.

The player at the center of attention, Damon Wilson, is back home in Venice after completing a visit to LSU over the weekend. The Missouri transfer edge rusher could take another visit in the coming days, with Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Red Raiders emerging as a potential stop. Wilson is also planning to visit the Miami Hurricanes before he makes his final decision.

That puts Texas Tech firmly in contention for Wilson’s commitment, though McGuire and his staff will face stiff competition from multiple high-profile programs. With no confirmed decision, the Red Raiders will need to win out in a crowded recruiting battle to land the coveted defender.

Wilson’s strong demand stems from his impressive performance during the 2025 season with the Missouri Tigers under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. He finished the season with 23 total tackles, two passes defended, and nine sacks, establishing himself as one of the most disruptive edge rushers available in the transfer portal.

Imago Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Texas Tech s head coach Joey McGuire smiles before the Big 12 football game against UCF, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAnniexRice/Avalanche-Journalx USATSI_21929379

The Red Raiders are also in the mix for other top prospects like offensive lineman Jordan Seaton. However, they face an uphill battle against programs like Oregon and Texas Tech, who are also in the race for Jordan Seaton, a highly regarded Colorado offensive lineman.

For Texas Tech, the transfer window has been a mixed experience.

On the downside, the Red Raiders recently lost Trey Jackson to the SMU Mustangs. SMU has consistently targeted players with strong local ties, particularly those looking to return closer to home after beginning their college careers elsewhere.

Jackson, a Dallas native, fit that profile perfectly, allowing the Mustangs to leverage geography to their advantage once again. Despite setbacks, Texas Tech remains aggressive in the portal and is positioning itself to strengthen the roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Texas Tech transfer portal updates

Texas Tech continued its aggressive transfer portal overhaul in the trenches on Tuesday, landing a trio of defensive linemen, highlighted by Mateen Ibirogba from Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Adam Trick from Miami RedHawks.

Ibirogba enters the program as one of the most sought-after defensive transfers in this cycle. Ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in 247Sports transfer portal rankings by analyst Cooper Petagna, his rise has been remarkable. Once an unranked high school recruit, Ibirogba steadily developed into a coveted portal prospect through standout stints at Georgetown Hoyas and Wake Forest.

Initially dominating as an edge rusher early in his career, Ibirogba added significant size and strength, reaching nearly 300 pounds as a redshirt junior, and transitioned inside to defensive tackle. During the 2025 season, he appeared in all 12 games for Wake Forest, recording 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

Texas Tech also made a significant splash on the offensive side of the ball by securing a commitment from five-star transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who arrives from the Cincinnati Bearcats.

In the 2025 season, Sorsby completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, while throwing just five interceptions. He also added a strong rushing element, recording 580 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Across two seasons at Cincinnati, Sorsby amassed 5,613 passing yards and 45 total touchdown passes while completing 62.9 percent of his attempts. His dual-threat ability and consistency make him a substantial addition as Texas Tech continues to reshape its roster through the transfer portal.