Dan Lanning Almost Lost Elite Oregon OL to $2M Tempting Offer, ESPN Confirms

Josh Conerly Jr., who started 41 games for Oregon, wasn’t just ‘another’ OL for the team. Earning All-American honors last year, Conerly played 965 snaps and allowed just one sack throughout the Big 10 winning season of Oregon. But after Conerly was drafted as the 29th overall pick in the third round, that same quality wasn’t easy to replace. But Dan Lanning already had a plan in place for bringing future NFL prodigy Isaiah World from Nevada. While that move has already happened, and World is ready to go against Montana State on August 30. There was still a time when World’s enrollment seemed a far-fetched idea after a $2 million offer.

“Nobody was more coveted than Nevada transfer Isaiah World, a projected first-round pick in ESPN’s early mock drafts for 2026. Sources told ESPN that World turned down a more than $2 million offer to sign with Oregon. Tackles with that kind of early-round potential rarely hit the open market, and it’s worth noting the highest bid might not always win out for pro prospects who are determined to maximize their potential and play for a title contender,” reported ESPN.