Dan Lanning Already Prepares Ryder Lyons Contingency Plan With Latest Oregon Update

5-star QB Ryder Lyons is still up for grabs. But Dan Lanning’s doing all he can to build Oregon’s future around him. The Ducks, coming off a 13-1 season with a Big Ten title and a top-5 offense, are once again riding a tidal wave of momentum. OC and QB coach Will Stein has become one of the hottest names in CFB, with ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg even endorsing him as an able head coach. No wonder offensive players find Eugene favorable. And Lanning just triggered a QB contingency plan that’s shaking up the 2026 recruiting landscape.

On June 12, Oregon Updates posted a new recruiting update on Instagram that’s stealing headlines. “4 ⭐ 2026 QB Bryson Beaver is STOKED about his Oregon offer 👀🦆”

The Vista Murrieta HS standout didn’t hide his excitement. “I was super stoked about the offer. It was very surreal to get an offer from a school like Oregon. And I can’t thank Coach Stein and Lanning enough for believing in me,” Bryson Beaver said about the offer. And there’s one factor that might be pointing out that Dan Lanning could be the front-runner for this recruitment.

via Imago Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

An Oregon offer has the power to make a recruit decommit from another school. Because less than 24 hours after the Ducks came knocking, Bryson Beaver decommitted from Boise State. And for Dan Lanning, this offer is a strategy.

He’s 6’3″ and 185 pounds, an Elite 11 finalist, and clearly a quarterback to watch. The California native has already been bumped to 4-star status by On3. “This is very special because I was able to have my parents and younger brother there with me,” he said. “Also Oregon is a school that consistently puts QBs into the NFL. So it shows how the coaches are able to develop their QBs at a very high level.” And he’s right.

Since 2023, Oregon has led the FBS in scoring (39.5 PPG) and ranked second in yards per play (7.1). Will Stein transformed Bo Nix into a first-round pick and Dillon Gabriel into a Day 2 selection. Plans to visit Eugene are already underway. “We have talked with coach Stein and we are definitely going to get up there sometime soon, we just don’t have a set date yet,” he said.

The Ducks shredded defenses. So when Oregon offers a quarterback, it’s heavyweight. And it’s not just Bryson Beaver either. Dan Lanning also offered 4-star QB Matt Ponatoski too, while still heavily recruiting Ryder Lyons who’ll only start playing in 2027.

Dan Lanning’s Ryder Lyons’ plan isn’t just a backup role

“Oregon wants to try and sign a true ‘26 QB to pair with Lyons,” Oregon Updates added. Because the Ducks are still deep in with Ryder Lyons, who is on a visit to Eugene. A devout Latter-Day Saint, he won’t play until 2027 due to his mission. But he’s the crown jewel of the 2026 cycle as the No. 15 player nationally per On3 and Oregon’s top remaining QB target.

But Oregon’s not putting all its efforts in one place. After losing Jonas Williams to USC and watching Jared Curtis choose Georgia, Dan Lanning is stacking his options. Ryder Lyons may be the long-term play, but Oregon wants a true 2026 QB alongside him, and Bryson Beaver may now be the Ducks’ inside lane insurance.

But as far as Ryder Lyons is concerned, BYU’s pitch is strong with an early starting job, a faith-based culture, and immediate impact. An OV is scheduled for June 19. But Oregon’s got the track record, the NFL pipeline, and Will Stein too.

Aside from Ryder Lyons, Dan Lanning’s already in favor of landing two other 4-stars in WR Messiah Hampton and CB Davon Benjamin. Oregon’s recruiting momentum is strong.