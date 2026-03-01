Dan Lanning Assistant Gloats to America After Kenyon Sadiq Makes Oregon Proud

January 09, 2025: Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_164 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

January 09, 2025: Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_164 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Right from the 2025 offseason at Eugene, TE Kenyon Sadiq’s large physical stature was a major helping hand for QB Dante Moore. And throughout his time at Eugene, Sadiq went through a physical transformation defined by adding functional mass while simultaneously increasing his elite explosiveness and speed. The 2026 NFL Combine perfectly portrayed that. That’s when Dan Lanning’s assistant, WR coach Ross Douglas, capitalized on this to lure in recruits.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Our strength staff is 1 of 1! Come get developed,” Douglas wrote above the NFL combine display of Kenyon Sadiq’s physical parameters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadiq’s “body transformation” saw him grow from a 220-pound recruit to an NFL-ready prospect. During the weight measurements at the Combine, officials officially measured Sadiq at 241 pounds. Before the 2025 season started, Sadiq added 10 pounds of muscle while trimming his body fat from 12–13% down to approximately 9–10%. His speed parameters have also taken a jump. Before, Sadiq took 4.74 to complete a 40-yard dash.

At the combine, the time has dropped to 4.39. His increased speed (clocked at 23 mph during practice) and lean mass made him “too fast for linebackers and too strong for safeties” during his junior year, leading to the 2nd most touchdowns for tight ends in 2025 (8). His increased muscle mass significantly made him a point-of-attack blocker in the running game. Take the Rutgers game last season. It was Sadiq’s highest-graded game of the season, earning a 92.1 PFF grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the offensive side, he caught 4 passes for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns, showcasing his speed and acrobatics. As a blocker, coaches credited him with leading the way on multiple Oregon rushing touchdowns. His “freakish” numbers in the weight room highlighted Sadiq’s development and sincerely earned him a spot on Bruce Feldman’s 2025 Freaks List.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“The 6-3 Sadiq came to Oregon two years ago at 220 pounds but is now 255. He’s much leaner this season thanks to healthier eating, which he said has enabled him to go from 12-13 percent body fat to about 10. He vertical jumped 41.5 inches this summer, power cleaned 365 pounds, and bench pressed 435,” said The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

His teammates, including Dante Moore, nicknamed him “Superman” for his consistent early-morning lifts and high-intensity practice habits. However, people should give maximum credit to Oregon’s strength and conditioning staff. Under coach Wilson Love, the staff members have left no stone unturned in making Kenyon Sadiq’s body NFL-ready. Also, last April, Dan Lanning upgraded the staff by hiring Anthony Kincy as associate head strength and conditioning coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kenyon Sadiq’s physical transformation will already act as a catalyst to attract recruits, you should also learn the names of some of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who can match the Kenyon Sadiq prototype?

After Ross Douglas’ strong message to the recruits, it’s needless to say that the Ducks are actively targeting similar “mismatch creator” tight ends in the 2027 and 2028 classes. In the 2027 class, there is:

Ahmad Hudson: The nation’s No. 1-ranked tight end in the 2027 class. Like Sadiq, Hudson is a dual-sport athlete (basketball) with a massive 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame.

Anthony Cartwright III: A four-star tight end who is considered a top target; he has already scheduled an official visit to Eugene for June 19-21, 2026.

Charles Davis III: A versatile recruit who plays both tight end and wide receiver. He is currently projected by some experts to land with Oregon and has an official visit set for June 12-14, 2026.

Xavier Sabb: A five-star athlete and the No. 1-ranked athlete in the 2027 class. While listed as an athlete, his high-end playmaking ability fits the “matchup nightmare” mold Oregon established with Sadiq.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the 2028 class: