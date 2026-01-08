brand-logo
Dan Lanning Breaks De Facto Oregon Rule Before Peach Bowl Amid RB Crisis

ByAfreen Kabir

Jan 8, 2026 | 11:24 AM EST

Imago

Imago

Dan Lanning will need everything in his arsenal to fend off the mighty Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl. To pull off the upset, he even went to some extra lengths by breaking away from the Oregon norm.

The Oregon head coach confirmed to the press that RB Jay Harris will play in the Peach Bowl. This is despite his being among the three RBs who have entered the portal. Dan Lanning has never had to deal with such a situation in his tenure as the Ducks’ head coach. Harris also practiced with the team ahead of the game.

The other two RBs who are in the portal are Makhi Hughes and Jayden Limar. Dan Lanning only had two scholarship players left in the depth—Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill. Harris has been a reserve for most of the season. But with this opportunity, he can get to see a bigger role in what can be his last game with Oregon.

This is a developing story.

