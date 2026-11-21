Dan Lanning wasn’t about to settle for a routine field goal against Michigan State. With halftime approaching, the Oregon coach pulled a gutsy trick play that caught the Spartans completely off guard and turned a routine kicking situation into a humiliating defensive breakdown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Oregon lined up for what appeared to be a straightforward field goal attempt. Michigan State expected the kick. Instead, the Ducks pulled off a fake. Kicker Gage Hurych took the ball toward the end zone, picking up 15 yards, making a sharp cut, and shrugging off a Spartans defender before scoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Hurych’s first career carry, and he couldn’t have picked a better moment. The touchdown came as the final second of the first half ticked away, extending Oregon’s lead to 17-0.

Before that play, Oregon had struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm. The Ducks showed flashes, but Michigan State’s defense prevented them from taking complete control early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon opened the scoring with a touchdown drive, but the Spartans’ defense continued to challenge the Ducks. Dylan Raiola, filling in for Dante Moore, had productive moments but struggled to settle in. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 117 yards in the first half, connecting with Jamari Johnson and Jeremiah McClellan on key plays. Brandon Smith contributed as both a receiver and runner.

Michigan State forced another punt earlier in the half, but a defensive stop gave Oregon another opportunity to extend its lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raiola took his third sack of the half before Smith moved the chains with a 20-yard run. A third-down completion to Dakorien Moore pushed Oregon into Michigan State territory, with Johnson contributing as the Ducks continued advancing. Then came the field goal formation.

Rather than settle for three points, Lanning called the fake. The holder pitched the ball to Hurych, who sprinted toward the goal line. The kicker cut around the defense and completed the 15-yard touchdown run despite contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hurych wasn’t known as an offensive weapon. As a redshirt freshman in 2025, he appeared in nine games for Oregon, converting all 16 extra-point attempts and handling 30 kickoffs, averaging 64.3 yards per kickoff. Nothing in those numbers suggested his next major contribution would be a 15-yard touchdown run.

Lanning’s gamble paid off. Oregon needed an offensive spark, and the coach turned to a player Michigan State had little reason to expect would carry the football. The fake extended the Ducks’ halftime lead to 17 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon’s first-half numbers reflected its advantage. The Ducks recorded 13 first downs compared with Michigan State’s five, while the Spartans struggled to establish any offensive consistency.

No. 13 Oregon entered the matchup with its College Football Playoff position still uncertain. A convincing road victory over Michigan State would strengthen the Ducks’ case for a postseason berth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon delivered a 45-7 victory, but Hurych’s surprise touchdown was the play that stole the show.