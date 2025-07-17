Dan Lanning Can Still Revive Oregon by Landing This 4-Star Target After Nick Abrams Miss, Per Insider

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks are quietly assembling a recruiting class that’s flying under the radar, for now. They had their rough patch from the 4th of July, with some losses, but now, with a major recruitment coming up, Oregon is positioned to make a splash that could shift national narratives. With a strong foundation already in place, Dan Lanning is lining up a series of potential wins on the trail that could push the Ducks into the top tier.

That name is Davon Benjamin. The four-star cornerback out of Oaks Christian in California is set to announce his decision on August 2, and Oregon is firmly in the mix. Benjamin, ranked No. 43 overall and No. 6 among cornerbacks by On3, is the kind of dynamic athlete who can tilt the field. With six interceptions (three returned for touchdowns) and over 800 total yards in his junior season, his tape speaks loudly, and Oregon’s staff has been listening.

Spencer McLaughlin of Locked On Ducks gave his opinion on a recent episode. “If things continue the way that people in the industry have predicted them to, and we don’t have necessarily exact timelines for all the players that Oregon is still after, they’ll be all right. They’ll be just fine. If they land Davon Benjamin, I would feel pretty darn good about that.” If the Ducks land Benjamin, they’ll be adding to a DB room that’s already looking stacked in the 2026 class.

Moreover, this freak athlete is classified as a safety in the 247Sports database and a cornerback in On3’s, and that’s not a mistake. This is what his scouting report says on 247Sports. “Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel. A talented receiver as well, and offers playmaking ability as a punt/kick returner. ” So, now you know why this is a major piece in Oregon’s matrix.

With names like Devin Jackson and Jett Washington already committed, Benjamin’s potential pledge would solidify Oregon’s secondary as one of the most athletic and explosive in the cycle. It’s another sign that even in the new Big Ten world, Oregon is recruiting with SEC-like urgency and swagger.

August 2 could mark a turning point. Whether Benjamin puts on an Oregon hat or not, the fact that the Ducks are consistently in these battles says plenty. But if he does choose Eugene, don’t be surprised if that moment becomes the anchor to a late-summer surge in Lanning’s recruiting machine.

Lanning’s recruiting resilience faces test

While Oregon fans are buzzing about the possible addition of Davon Benjamin, Wednesday brought a dose of reality at another position of need. The Ducks lost out on Nick Abrams, a blue-chip linebacker from Maryland who chose Georgia over Oregon and Michigan. The decision stings, especially on the heels of 5-star Tyler Atkinson’s commitment to Texas just a day earlier. Oregon was in the mix for both, but geography and SEC pull once again proved difficult to overcome.

The miss highlights a growing contrast in Oregon’s 2026 class. In the secondary, the Ducks are stacking elite talent and setting up a potentially dominant DB room. But at linebacker, the board looks thinner. With only 4-star Tristan Phillips currently pledged, Dan Lanning’s staff has some ground to make up. That’s not to say panic is warranted, but the margin for error is thinner now if Oregon wants a balanced defensive class.

Fortunately, this staff has a track record of rebounding strongly. Whether it’s flipping a prospect later in the cycle or unearthing a riser during fall evaluations, Lanning and his crew have proven they can adapt. With Benjamin’s decision looming on August 2, Oregon could still come out of this stretch with a major recruiting win, just not at the position fans were expecting.