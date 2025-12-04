Dan Lanning Clears Feelings on Plan C Bryson Beaver After Oregon Dealt Two 5-Star Rejections

Essentials Inside The Story Dan Lanning praises his only QB from the 2026 class

Can Bryson Beaver be the next marquee QB?

How did Oregon miss out on two five-star recruits?

The Oregon Ducks are cruising again this season. HC Dan Lanning is on the cusp of another back-to-back playoff qualification, but creating another top-5 recruiting class remains a headache. In fact, Oregon didn’t get what it wanted in the QB room and lost two five-star QB targets. So, the head coach’s focus remains on the sole QB of the 2026 class, 4-star Bryson Beaver.

“Quarterback’s always a unique position, getting to see him come, throw in person, said Lanning during Wednesday’s press conference. “I think it’s always a big piece of that, trusting your evaluation skills.

This is a guy who obviously got really hot towards the end and had a lot of opportunities and places that he could go. You got an unbelievable group around him, and then you really get to recognize the arm talent, the things that exist, they’re going to be beneficial in your program. And then the ability to mentally handle the load that we ask. There’s a lot that goes to that, and he’s a guy who checked those boxes.”

Bryson Beaver was initially a three-star QB in the 2026 class. The 6’3″ Murrieta, California native originally was committed to Boise State, too. But soon interest from programs like Alabama, Oregon, and Ole Miss revived his recruitment. That was because of his Elite 11 finals performance, where he impressed scouts and coaches alike in June. It finally led to Oregon inviting him to Eugene at a training camp and later flipping him from Boise State in July.

In hindsight, though, the search for a five-star never ended, and that seems not to be sitting well with Dan Lanning now that the majority of recruits have penned their NILs. As the early signing period is currently underway, Dan Lanning is trying to make do with what he has. It’s not that Bryson Beaver isn’t an elite talent, and can’t be the next QB1 for the Ducks. It’s more about the mentality Oregon has been going by since Dan Lanning arrived in Eugene.

The HC hasn’t had success in recruiting five-star QBs. For the 2022 class, there was no QB recruitment. While in the 2023 class, only 4-star commit Austin Novosad committed. The 2024 class, too, was similar, and 3-star Luke Moga was the sole QB recruited by the head coach. Even in the 2025 class, 4-star Akili Smith Jr. was the only QB commit. For 2026, it is the same story as two five-star recruits, Ryder Lyons and Jared Curtis, gave up on coming to Eugene.

Dan Lanning’s desire to recruit a five-star talent is therefore understandable. Even though recruiting seems to be a problem, attracting a top QB is not an issue. The Ducks HC has effectively used the transfer portal and transformed QBs into Heisman candidates.

First, it was Auburn Tigers transfer Bo Nix, who set the single-season completion percentage record at 77.4%. Then, sixth-year senior Dillon Gabriel was next, with 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions, and 72.9%, he too was a Heisman candidate. This year, it has been Dante Moore’s success as the QB1 with 24 touchdowns and a completion percentage tied for third place nationally at 72.5%.

Dan Lanning’s every attempt to lure Ryder Lyons and Jared Curtis failed

Oregon’s loss became a win for BYU and Vanderbilt. Curtis has finally committed to Vanderbilt, flipping for the second time from Georgia. Meanwhile, Ryder Lyons has finally chosen BYU, owing to his LDS connection. The program will then allow Ryder to serve an LDS mission in 2026 and to start his freshman season in 2027. Oregon and USC were the other focus schools. The Ducks even hosted him in June, gave him a full tour, plus did a photoshoot. But ultimately, they couldn’t get the job done.

It’s the same story for Jared Curtis. He finally became Vandy’s successor to ace QB, Diego Pavia. Even before committing to the Commodores, Curtis initially committed to Georgia in March 2024 before reopening his recruitment in October 2024. He narrowed his finalists to Oregon and Georgia earlier this year before taking official trips to see each program in March, and even spent time on the phone with the coaching staffs from both schools. But the Bulldogs became his choice then. On signing day, he flipped his commitment to Vanderbilt.

Not to mention, the QB is a Nashville, Tennessee native, and playing close to his home has been a big motivator. Now, without Curtis and Lyons, Dan Lanning will expect more from Bryson Beaver. Last year, the 200 lbs passer led his high school to an 8-4 record and passed for 3,214 yards and 33 TDs. Add to that his ability to avoid sacks, and Beaver has everything to become a solid Dante Moore replacement if the current Ducks QB1 goes to the NFL in 2026.