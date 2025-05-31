Dan Lanning & Co. Finds Solace as Latest Oregon Announcement Turns Into Unexpected Blessing

Dan Lanning is the darling of the college football coaching ranks. In his fourth season, he has stacked up win after win, from 10-3 in 2022, to 12-2 in 2023, to an astounding 13-1 last season. The Ducks were undefeated in their inaugural Big Ten regular season, won the conference championship, and rolled into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. Yes, the run concluded with a hard defeat to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, but Lanning has positioned the Ducks right in the hunt for the national title. The Ducks are in on blue-chip talent. The class of 2026 is already ranked No. 7 nationally by 247Sports. The win total projection is 10.5, yet some are speculating about another perfect regular season, particularly because Oregon does not play Michigan and Ohio State this season.

And then there’s the big show: September 27 in Happy Valley. Oregon vs. Penn State is not merely a Big Ten battle; it’s Penn State’s traditional “White Out” game. For the Ducks, it’s an opportunity to wipe away last year’s playoff disappointment, demonstrate that they’re as good as their sport’s elite, and perhaps establish the foundation for a national championship run. And, if you ask Ducks analyst Spencer McLaughlin’s opinion, he has some fascinating thoughts about the game.

“That is something I’ve looked forward to since the Big Ten move was announced,” Spencer says in one of his YouTube shorts, that he has circled the game since the Big Ten move was announced. “At some point, Oregon’s going to play in that White Out environment, and it’s going to be incredible. It’s going to be incredible. So they don’t have to play early, they’re going to get the best crowd, one of the best environments in all of college football, is a Penn State White Out,” he adds. This season, the Oregon Ducks are flying into Happy Valley for what’s looking like a top-10, perhaps even a top-5, battle. But here’s the surprise—this epic matchup won’t be a Big Noon Kickoff. Instead, it’s been granted the prime-time treatment with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC.

So why don’t they schedule this game at Big Noon? Well, place it on the shoulders of the TV networks and their constant jockeying for viewers. FOX, which operates the Big Noon Kickoff, prefers to secure their biggest games at noon Eastern, trying to get viewers in before ESPN’s prime time block. This strategy has resulted in some puzzling schedules—just consider Texas vs. Ohio State this fall, a game that cries for a night game, but FOX relegated it to noon. But Penn State-Oregon avoided that trap. NBC acquired the rights and, acknowledging the magic of the White Out under the lights, placed it where it needed to be: prime time. This isn’t merely good news for the Nittany Lions and their supporters—it’s a massive win for Oregon, as well.

As Spencer says, “It is electric stuff. Top tier. I love it. I’m here for it. And that just magnifies what I have long said about that game. That game can be a perception shifter for me.” Let’s discuss why this is a huge victory for the Ducks. Noon games in the East translate to a 9 a.m. body clock start for teams traveling from the West Coast. That’s cruel. By scheduling a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time, Oregon’s players can maintain a regular schedule, remain crisp, and play before a national television audience when everyone is watching.

The White Out is designed for prime time melodrama. The lights, the energy, the stakes, and a larger-than-life audience. And for Oregon, there’s something beautiful about stepping onto that stage, as the real deal contenders willing to put on a show. So, Ducks fans, rest easy. No early wake-up calls, no slow starts. Just a Saturday evening in Happy Valley, the entire nation is watching, and an opportunity to make a point.

Big Ten Coaches nod to Dan Lanning’s bold play calling

If you speak to people throughout the Big Ten, there’s genuine respect—a tad bit of envy, as well—about what Lanning has established in Eugene. One coach captured it best: “The only thing missing for Lanning is the hardware. Up until the Rose Bowl, the big games he lost were situational decisions, where you still respected his confidence for making risky calls. They’re in the mix to win it all.” That’s the attitude—Lanning’s not shy about taking risks, and sure, it’s bitten him a few times, but it’s also given way to some of the most thrilling victories in Autzen Stadium history. Remember last year, Unbeaten during the regular season, a Big Ten championship, and that nail-biting victory over Ohio State?

Lanning has a 35-6 overall record in three years, and the only thing remaining on his Oregon wish list is that vaunted national championship. But it’s not all about bold calls and big victories. Other coaches can’t help but notice how Lanning has made Oregon a recruiting machine. He’s always in the running for the country’s best players, and even with a bunch of defensive stars heading to the NFL, the Ducks are rebuilding. Now, all eyes are on quarterback Dante Moore. “They’re pretty hyped on the quarterback [Dante Moore], who they’ve had in the system for a season already, which is a huge advantage. This isn’t modifying your book for a guy you get out of the portal; it’s a talented, developed player who already knows your system. I think that will show early on this season.”

The Big Ten coaches are certainly keeping an eye on him. Moore has spent a year in the Ducks’ system, soaking up everything, rather than being just some transfer student who’s winging it on the fly. His big arm and presence have made him a locker room favourite, and opposing coaches believe that familiarity will be a payoff early in the season. And as the Ducks prepare for that behemoth road trip to Penn State in September, everyone will be watching how Lanning’s spirit and Moore’s mastery match up against what one coach described as ‘the best roster in Franklin’s era’ at Penn State.