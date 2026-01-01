Dan Lanning Commits $100K to Fight Cancer After Missing Pat McAfee’s Six-Figure GameDay Challenge

Oregon was preparing for one of the biggest games in program history. A College Football Playoff quarterfinal showdown against No. 4 Texas Tech in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. But before kickoff, College GameDay made its way to the scene, and Pat McAfee decided to put Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on the spot with one of his signature crossbar challenges. This time with serious money on the line for a cause close to Lanning’s heart: the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute.​

McAfee announced “$500,000 for the charity that you mentioned, OHSU,” as people erupted into chants of “Dan! Dan!” Lanning, never one to back down, upped the ante immediately. “I’ll put $100,000 of my own on that.” The pressure was on, but unfortunately for Lanning, his throw sailed wide of the crossbar. Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t help but chime in with some constructive criticism. “Dan! You gotta throw it on the line,” he said.

Lanning took it in stride, deflecting with a grin. “Our quarterbacks can throw it a lot better than that.” But McAfee didn’t let the miss stop the good deed. “Hey, I’ll donate a hundred, you’ll donate a hundred, we appreciate the hell out of you,” he said, making sure the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute would still benefit from the moment. It was a miss on the field but a win for a cause that’s fighting the biggest battle of all.​

This is a developing story…