Dan Lanning Confirms Evan Stewart Replacement in Strong Message to Dante Moore & Co.

“Oregon Star WR Evan Stewart tore his patellar tendon and will miss the entire 2025-2026 season.” As this news broke back on June 6th, all hell broke loose in Oregon’s camp. For one, the transfer portal was closed, and Oregon lacked depth somewhat already in the wide receiver room. The Ducks didn’t have the luxury of time; the replacement for Stewart needed to come fast, and so began the search for a reliable player who could provide the same production as Stewart. And now Dan Lanning has finally announced that player.

The Wide receiver room didn’t have many incoming transfers, and Dan Lanning was relying on his returning players. They did bring the quality as Gary Bryant Jr contributed 442 yards in 2023, and Kyler Kasperm, a 6’5″ stalwart, was promised to deliver after being limited due to injury. But Oregon’s key piece still was Evan Stewart, who received 613 yards and was going to be a leader in the WR room. But his injury changed all that. But worry not, Dan Lanning has in no time found his replacement.

Dan Lanning appeared at the recent Big 10 Media Days and reflected optimistically on the squad that he has got for the 2025 season. Lanning, despite bringing several players from his roster at the event, specifically highlighted tight end Kenyon Sadiq‘s talent and declared him to be the focal point of the receiving production.

“I want to take some time to acknowledge those guys who came along with me. Kenyon Sadiq. Our tight end has had an unbelievable offseason. He’s been an integral part of our team. He’s done a lot of special things, and I think many of you realize that he’s a really special talent,” said Dan Lanning, and endorsed a simple philosophy for his QBs, which was to “throw it to Kenyon.” So, what does Kenyon Sadiq brings to the team?

Initially a four-star recruit and a three-sport athlete, Sadiq sealed his commitment for Oregon after receiving 1,166 yards for 19 TDs as a junior in high school. Last year, too, as a sophomore, his performances were reliable, having served as the deputy of Terrance Ferguson. Furthermore, when Ferguson missed the Purdue game last year, Sadiq rose to the occasion and showcased a 58-yard performance for two catches. Now, coming in 2024, the responsibilities have been increased, but so has the maturity and experience, making Sadiq’s season exciting to follow. Still, Dan Lanning has another problem to take care of.

Dan Lanning losing Will Stein to an SEC team?

Dan Lanning exceeded all expectations last year, going undefeated and winning the Big 10 championship. And while this may seem an achievement for regular CFB fans, Dan Lanning’s main agenda right now is lifting that shiny gold played natty trophy. Can that happen in the 2025 season? Probably, but it’s not a guarantee. Realistically, the 2026 season might be the timeframe in which Oregon might make a natty run. In doing so, Will Stein’s offensive expertise will come in handy. But what if he departs?

“Let’s talk about Oregon’s wonder offensive coordinator…Stein has been doing it better than Kenny Dillingham did. What is going to be more interesting to me is if Will Stein and Oregon go win 10, 11 games once again or 12 or 13 or 15, is he still going to be an offensive coordinator at Oregon the next year? Seems like he’s waiting on one job to open up. And being from Texas, I got an idea of what that job is, and it ain’t likely to open up soon,” said RJ Young of Fox Sports.

If a head coaching job opens up in a program within the SEC, Stein will depart in a heartbeat, and who wouldn’t? There are various SEC teams, including Auburn, who can make that prospect a possibility, too. The question now is: will that happen before Oregon wins the natty or much before that trophy comes to Eugene?