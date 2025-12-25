Dan Lanning Continues Unique Playoff Prep During Christmas Against Texas Tech

Dan Lanning backed home-field advantage for the Raiders, even though it could work against his Oregon team. While that is one thing, the head coach is confident in his players’ ability and preparation to beat Texas Tech, even in a hostile road environment. And now, their Christmas plans reveal how seriously the team is approaching the challenge.

“There’s not really that opportunity (for time off),” said Lanning, referring to the team’s Christmas plans ahead of their CFP quarterfinal against Texas Tech. “Our players bought into that when we hopped into the playoff mode that ‘hey, we’re going to kind of take our break now at the beginning,’ and I think it was a good reset for them. But we’ll be working.”

In short, Lanning and his team do not plan any break for Christmas. It doesn’t feel like a holiday to them, with their national championship dreams looming. And if anyone argues that the Ducks need rest to regain full energy, they already had it before playing their first-round CFP game.

Oregon was able to take time off between its final regular-season game against the Huskies and its CFP matchup vs. James Madison. That break was enough for a reset, and it was a deliberate choice, because they know what the priority is.

“They’ll get some time just right around Christmas, and we’ll get some time to fellowship with each other. But beyond that, it’s going to be really intense and focused on Texas Tech,” added the Ducks’ head coach.

That level of focus feels justified, as Lanning understands how desperate the Raiders could be for a historic win. While New Year’s Day will mark Texas Tech’s first-ever appearance in the CFP after earning a first-round bye, it’s a team riding high after a historic season. Now, to defeat the Raiders in the quarterfinal and move one step closer to the national title, preparation and practice will be the key for the Ducks.

However, they are far from lacking confidence after punching their ticket to the CFP quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl with a 51–34 win over JMU

Against JMU, Oregon took control from the opening whistle. They had piled up 360 yards to JMU’s 197, ripping off an absurd 14.4 yards per play by halftime. And then TDs came fast, one every five plays, like clockwork. But the intriguing fact is that the dominance wasn’t against just anyone. JMU owns the No. 2 defense in the FBS in both total yards and rushing.

While the Ducks’ offense has flashed its potential, the defense will need to match that energy, especially after the spark it showed against Indiana. Otherwise, taking down Joey McGuire’s squad won’t be easy.

The Raiders’ offense ranks second in the nation in scoring, averaging 42.5 PPG. And their defense has emerged as one of the country’s best, led by Chuck Bednarik Award–winning LB Jacob Rodriguez. They rank third nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 10.9 PPG. But the Ducks are not far behind, ranking ninth in the nation in scoring at 38.2 PPG.

While this will be a strength-on-strength battle, Lanning knows just how intense the matchup could be. That’s why the Oregon head coach kept preparations going without a break, even on Christmas. It looks like Dan Lanning doesn’t want to leave anything to chance after last year’s quarterfinal loss against OSU.

Dan Lanning is making sure his team is fully ready

During the 21-day layoff between Oregon’s final regular-season game and its first-round CFP matchup, Dan Lanning left nothing to chance.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Portland St. at Oregon Sep 2, 2023 Eugene, Oregon, USA Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field with his wife, Sauphia, after a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Eugene Autzen Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxWayrynenx 20230902_taw_wb2_45

The Ducks staged a full mock game. While crowd noise blared, players burst through the tunnel behind the Harley. It was a rehearsal to make game day feel familiar before it ever arrived.

That same precision carries over to the quarterfinal buildup against Texas Tech. The players won’t go home in the eight days leading up to the game. They’ll work together, eat together, and build together.

“There is definitely a skill and an art to making sure that your team’s prepared when you have long breaks,” said Lanning on Monday.

Maybe that’s why, when the head coach was asked about Oregon’s Orange Bowl trip, he showed nothing but confidence. Even with Oregon’s charter flight from Eugene covering roughly 2,400 miles and taking about seven hours, Lanning isn’t sweating the team’s performance.

“We’ve flown across the country more than any other team, and we’re prepared for these moments,” he said. “They’ve got a football field there, right?”

Now we’ll see how Lanning’s positive mindset translates to his team’s performance in the Orange Bowl.