Dan Lanning Faces Brutal B1G Reality That Oregon Avoided All of 2024

The Oregon Ducks stormed into the Big Ten last year like they owned the place. They dominated the conference in the very first season, hoisting the Big Ten Championship Trophy defeating Penn State (45-37). The debut made the fan base dream bigger and inflated their expectations. But heading into 2025, not everyone’s convinced that the Ducks can replicate their performance. One respected voice in college football thinks the Ducks might be headed for a rude awakening.

From the moment Oregon joined the Big Ten, there were questions about how they’d handle the grind. But Dan Lanning’s squad silenced those whispers quickly with big wins, elite quarterback play, and a defense that came up clutch all year long. Still, as the hype continues to build in Eugene, David Pollack is sounding the alarm that not every fairy tale lasts forever.

On See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack, Brent Rollins asked David, “Who comes down to earth in the conference?” And without missing a beat, he said, “I might be looking at this a different way than you, but like Oregon,” Stop glaring; his rationale is good. He explained, “Oregon goes into the conference. They go undefeated. They look like the best team in the country; they have zero losses in the Big 10. Zero. Like took care of business, won the league. Walked into the league and was like, I thought this was supposed to be difficult; this was pretty easy. Like this Big 10 thing really ain’t that big of a deal.”

For a team that’s currently seen as one of the frontrunners not just in the Big Ten but in the national title conversation, that’s a bold take. But David also gave Oregon their flowers. He said, “Now, are they still going to be great? Yes, they’re still going to be a really good football team and be in the mix.” But Pollack argues that repeating that level of performance in a top-heavy conference loaded with elite programs like Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State is no guarantee, especially with a target now painted on Oregon’s back. “But they’re going to go backwards big time,” he added.

And there’s logic to it. Oregon caught teams off-guard last year; that’s not happening again. Every program has a full season of film to study, and the Ducks won’t sneak up on anyone this time. Penn State at home would be troubling for Oregon. Any slight dip in execution, injuries, or locker room dynamics could lead to an early stumble, and in a league as unforgiving as the Big Ten, that’s all it takes to fall out of contention.

Oregon’s Offseason Setbacks Could Derail the CFP Dream

While David Pollack’s warning about Oregon regressing in 2025 raised eyebrows, the offseason developments out of Eugene are starting to back him up. The Ducks may have steamrolled the Big Ten last year, but they’re already showing signs of vulnerability. Dillon Gabriel, Jordan James, Tez Johnson, Josh Conerly Jr., and Ajani Cornelius have already packed their bags. Moreover, ESPN’s Bill Connelly even pegged Oregon as one of the eight most likely to regress in 2025. They have been ranked 109th in returning production by ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

Adding to the uncertainty is the rumored departure of offensive coordinator Will Stein after this year, the architect behind Oregon’s explosive offense. If Stein does leave, as speculated, it could trigger a domino effect, starting with the possible exit of blue-chip quarterback prospect Austin Novosad, who was handpicked for Stein’s system. That’s a threat to continuity. And while 5-star Dante Moore is expected to lead the offense, he’s still unproven in high-stakes college football.

Oregon’s story heading into 2025 is about holding the line while the ground beneath them shifts. Every Big Ten team now has tape. There’s no surprise factor, no grace period, and certainly no sympathy. Pollack’s claim that Oregon will “go backwards big time” suddenly doesn’t sound like a hot take; it sounds like a forecast. And unless the Ducks can weather the turbulence, their dream of back-to-back Big Ten titles might just get washed away.