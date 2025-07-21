Dan Lanning Finds 2,779-Yard Answer to Evan Stewart Woes Amid Surprising Oregon Projection

“That ring, man, that ring,” said Dan Lanning, wistfully, in a Bussin’ With The Boys episode. He wants that National Championship so bad that he said he’d even cut off his pinky toe if it would get him that ring. That’s the emotion a coach would have when they debut flawlessly in a high-stakes conference, get to the playoffs, but get knocked out before the big game. But Lanning’s 2026 squad has developed some question marks ahead of the season. The loss of Evan Stewart will surely be a pinching one for the HC. But thankfully, he already has a worthy replacement in place.

Fans and experts would be able to relate to that craziness in Dan Lanning a few months ago. This was despite doubt surrounding Dante Moore, who is expected to replicate the performance of Dillon Gabriel first, and then register other milestones. But at that time, he had a WR unit that had a confident Evan Stewart, ready to lead the receiving corps. Lanning would have wanted him to be the primary target for Moore on the field. With Stewart out because of injury, the support system for the QB takes a major hit.

This is where Makhi Hughes, the Tulane transfer, comes in. “Mai Hughes is the biggest impact player and has to be for Oregon to get back to Indie and make it to another Big 10 championship game,” Brad Crawford said in a July 21 appearance on CBS Sports HQ. Hughes will be the successor of Oregon draftee Jordan James. He led the room in rushing yards and TDs, registering 1,267 yards and 15 scores. Hughes comes with more rushing power from last year, recording 1,401 yards. He stands to be the immediate leader of the RB room, having experience and talent. His total yardage at Tulane stands at an impressive 2,779

“Ultimately, the goal for us is, again, to make sure we have enough guys that can play a winning level of football. And there’s a kind of number that we want in that running back room, and felt we had an opportunity to get a good player in Makhi,” Lanning said in an appearance for Always College Football. Hughes will likely pair up with Noah Whittington, who came second in the rushing yards leaderboard, with 540. Oregon will hope to put forward an offense that was nothing short of the standards set by last year. With Makhi Hughes now stepping up to aid Dante Moore, there could still be high chances of Oregon once again making the big games.

How does Dan Lanning’s re-adjusted squad fare in the season?

Dan Lanning’s second year in the Big 10 will be a fairly easier ride, compared to that of last one. This time, he has a schedule that will be of immense help. There are no Ohio State or Michigan teams in the team this regular season, which will surely be a huge relief. But that doesn’t mean it’s all over for Oregon, because their most important game will come smack dab right in the middle of the season. When it comes to the Big 10 boss this year, there’s only one favorite for that lofty position.

“Penn State is the only game that I have right now with Oregon as a betting underdog. So, I do think Oregon gets back to the playoff,” Crawford added. The Nittany Lions are easily one of the best teams this season. Their roster has never looked better. With a strong defense and offense, there is no reason for James Franklin and Co. to walk over them with his impressive team. He returns a lot of impactful production from last year and hopes to defeat Oregon in the conference and also in the playoffs.

“This is a very, very different team.” Crawford pointed out. Dan Lanning’s 2025 squad is not quite as brilliant and dominating as his 2024, like fans had hoped. Gone are Dan Lanning’s most productive elements from last year. With the ceiling he set for himself last year, it will be Championship or nothing for the HC this season. And with Makhi Hughes’ addition, it looks like that stellar offense will once again have an excellent season this year.