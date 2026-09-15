Dan Lanning Gives Major Dante Moore Health Update as Oregon Loses Key Player to Season-Ending Injury

After Oregon’s ugly 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State, Dante Moore did not show up for his scheduled media session. That instantly raised questions, as he’s the Ducks’ star QB. And after a loss that sent the team tumbling to No. 21 in the AP Poll, reporters wanted to hear from him. But Dan Lanning was not about to let Moore’s postgame absence turn into a story about him avoiding the media.

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“Well, I don’t think he chose not to,” Dan Lanning told The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter. “Did you know he’s getting an IV? He’s getting two IVs after the game. He’s dehydrated. He’ll be speaking to you guys tomorrow.”

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Dan Lanning added that Dante Moore had been dealing with cramps during the game and needed treatment afterward. There was also a bus and a flight waiting, which made the usual postgame media routine even harder.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever given an interview while you’re getting an IV at the same time and getting treatment,” he added.

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Imago Credit: Imago

Dante Moore is expected to speak with reporters Tuesday as Oregon prepares for Friday night’s game against Portland State. But the issue did not end there. The reporter later asked Dan Lanning whether the media should have been told the QB was receiving treatment. The idea was that some explanation could have stopped his absence from being interpreted the wrong way.

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Dan Lanning pushed back, saying, “Should it be?”

When the reporter explained that the information could have prevented Dante Moore’s intentions from being misconstrued, the head coach answered sharply.

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“Well, you misconstrued it,” he said. “You can always ask me. Good job.”

The exchange added some heat to an already frustrating weekend for Oregon. But Dante Moore had more pressing problems than a missed press conference. Aside from his health status, his performance against Oklahoma State was a major step backward from his Week 1 showing.

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Dante Moore opened the season by throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns against Boise State. In Stillwater, he completed just 14 of 29 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. His 48.3% completion rate was the lowest of his Oregon career as a starter. Oklahoma State recorded four sacks, three QB hurries, and 73 total tackles. The Ducks finished with only 90 rushing yards. Then came another blow to an already shaky offensive line.

Left guard Trent Ferguson suffered a knee injury, and Dan Lanning indicated afterward that the Ducks may not see him again this season.

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“We won’t probably get to see him again,” he said. “I feel bad for that kid because he’s worked really hard.”

Ferguson played only 12 snaps against Oklahoma State. His absence could force Oregon to shuffle the line, with Douglas Utu potentially stepping in at left guard if he is healthy enough to return. Dan Lanning admitted the run game needs work, too.

“Yeah, I think we have to improve in the run game,” he said. “We have to find more creative ways to be able to run the ball. Obviously, we had some guys who got banged up as well. Trent got banged up. Doug (Utu) wasn’t really able to go today. So we have to evaluate that and continue to make sure that we can figure out our strengths and figure out what we’re able to do at a high level when it comes to running the ball.”

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For Oregon, running the ball isn’t just about mixing up plays. It is the engine of their entire offense. Dan Lanning builds his teams to bully opponents up front, establish control early, and take the pressure off his quarterback. When the Ducks get stuck with just 90 yards on the ground, Dante Moore is forced to pass on long distances, making him an easy target for defenses.

In today’s 12-team playoff setup, dropping an early game isn’t the end of the world, but losing your run game ruins the physical style Oregon needs to survive massive Big Ten matchups.

This isn’t the first time Lanning has faced an offensive line emergency in Eugene. Last season, when injuries banged up the front five, Oregon managed to survive by sliding guards into tackle spots and using tight ends to shield the pocket.

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But losing a key starter like Trent Ferguson so early tests that depth to its breaking point. If Lanning can’t patch this line together fast like he did in past tight spots, Moore will keep taking hits, and Oregon’s playoff dreams could slip away before October even starts.

That is becoming the bigger issue for Oregon. The Ducks entered the season with national championship expectations. Now they are 1-1, their QB is coming off a rough performance, and their offensive line has already taken a significant hit. Friday’s game against Portland State should give Oregon a chance to settle down. But beating an FCS opponent will not erase what happened in Stillwater. The real test comes Sept. 26 against No. 12 USC.