Dan Lanning Goes After Michigan’s 2027 LB Target After Oregon Hits Double 5-Star Jackpot

3-4 decades back, Oregon wasn’t more than an afterthought in the college football world and was viewed as nothing more than a team sometimes capable of punching above its weight. But now? Oregon has already made it into the playoffs 2 separate times and last year even finished undefeated under Dan Lanning in just their first year of the Big 10. Not just that, but the recruiting exploits? Let’s just say that Nike’s backing is doing its magic now.

The 2025 class for Oregon is already star-studded and has 18 high school commits along with 3 five-star talents. Dakorien Moore is the 1st-ranked wide receiver in the country, Naeem Offord is a third-ranked cornerback, and Trey McNutt is commanding that second spot in safety rankings. The best part? These recruitment exploits are continuing aggressively. There’s no match for the players that Oregon has landed in its 2026 class, having already ranked 3rd nationally. Moreover, with 4 five-star talents already roped in, Dan Lanning is just one player short of equaling Bama’s tally of five-star recruits. And now? Dan Lanning is after a 2027 linebacker, in whom Michigan has already shown immense interest.

Noah Glover, the 4-star linebacker for the 2027 class, recently shared an X post announcing an offer from Oregon. “After a great conversation, I am extremely grateful to receive an offer from the University of Oregon,” wrote Glover. Glover’s Oregon offer comes after Michigan offered the linebacker in May this year and is pursuing him aggressively (per 247 Sports). So, who will win?

Glover, being a 2027 commit, has plenty of time on his side, and his frame, which measures at 6’3″ and 210 lbs, is also bound to develop. That means the Haymarket, Virginia, native won’t be laying down his commitment anytime soon and will get an in-depth feel of all the offers before making a decision.

So far, the player has garnered 22+ offers with teams like Alabama, FSU, Georgia, and Ohio State among others. Apart from making his case known in the race to land Glover, Dan Lanning has already landed two major players for his 2026 class, taking one from under Bama’s nose.

Dan Lanning seals double jackpot

Dan Lanning is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the exploits he is doing for the 2025 season. That includes bringing in transfers like Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon to bolster his O-line or landing veteran Makhi Hughes for his RB room. Even in the defense, the head coach has brought in Dillon Thineman, who is a prospective starter at safety, and Theran Johnson, starting at the CB position. But the major work done is still in the recruitment of the 2026 class.

The Ducks have landed Davon Benjamin, the top cornerback in the country for his 2026 class. “The energy around the program is real, and the way the coaches welcomed me and my family really stood out. What excites me most about Oregon and Coach Lanning is the culture they’re building—it’s competitive, it’s genuine, and it feels like a place where I can grow on and off the field,” said Benjamin about Oregon.

Apart from Benjamin, Oregon has also landed No. 4 edge rusher, Anthony Jones, as he announced his shock commitment on the Pat McAfee show. It was a shocking move even for the people following his journey since he grew up as an Alabama fan, being brought up in Alabama. Jones’ commitment is truly a coup for Oregon, and now it remains to be seen if the player stays for good in Eugene.