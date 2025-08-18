Dan Lanning Hit With Alarming Verdict That Threatens Oregon’s B1G Title Repeat Bid

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks step into 2025 with expectations higher than ever. Fresh off a Big Ten title in 2024, Lanning has built one of the nation’s most consistent programs and now faces the challenge of sustaining that success. With Dante Moore taking over at quarterback and a veteran offensive line ready to pave the way. But the QB can only do so much if his safety blanket isn’t solid.

National analyst Josh Pate, who visited Eugene last week, admitted it’s “the best collection of talent Lanning’s had since he’s been there,” yet cautioned that there are hinge points that could cloud their title chase. Pate’s doubts didn’t start at quarterback. He praised Moore as a perfect fit in Oregon’s system, saying, “I feel great about Dante Moore; he’s going to be a stud. I’ve got very few questions about him.”

Instead, he reflects on the WR room. “My questions and potential hinge point is the wide receiver room. I really wonder if that wide receiver room has the depth that it needs to have.” Though Pate is confident in Dakorien Moore, the rest of the room lacks depth. “How many different guys do I see that could be a virtual non-factor for a couple of weeks in the stat Sheet. And then have 6 catches for 189 and 2 touchdowns. That is one of the hinge points.” This season was already going to be challenging with Tez Johnson gone, and losing Traeshon Holden only adds difficulty. The setback grows larger with Evan Stewart sidelined by a knee injury. On top of that, Jurrion Dickey’s suspension raises further questions about reliability and consistency at the position.

Running back was another position he flagged as a potential swing factor. Pate described the situation as leaning toward a committee rather than a clear workhorse, though not necessarily in a negative way. “That could just mean you’ve got three B-plus level players. It doesn’t automatically mean you’ve got a bunch of C’s,” he explained. With a steady offensive line, Pate believes the Ducks’ backfield still has every chance to thrive.

Still, Pate wasn’t all bad about Oregon’s outlook. “It’s a really good team with a really good collection of talent,” he said, adding that the sting of last year’s playoff exit could fuel the Ducks in 2025. For Lanning, this season isn’t just about showing Oregon can hang in the Big Ten; it’s about proving they have the depth and resilience to survive the grind of a league filled with heavyweights. And that resilience is already being tested inside fall camp, where Oregon’s offense and defense are trading blows in ways that could define the season.

Ducks sharpen edge in fall scrimmages

Dan Lanning pointed out that the Ducks limited explosive plays, forced several three-and-outs, and generally shrank the offense’s room to operate at the first fall camp. “I think defense won the day,” Lanning said, noting that the offense “operated efficiently” but didn’t generate the big plays they had earlier in camp.

Fast forward to the second scrimmage, and the pendulum swung the other way. Oregon’s offense came alive, opening with a 13-play scoring drive, protecting the ball with zero interceptions, and showing real teamwork against a hungry defense. Lanning called it the “exact opposite” of the previous outing, a refreshing change that rebalanced the team’s confidence.

This back-and-forth tells you a lot. Oregon’s not just riding hype, they’re testing themselves, week after week, under realistic pressure. If Lanning’s defense can anchor when needed, and the offense can show it can sustain and finish, the Ducks may just be ready to rise when it matters most, and may be the national champions is also on the cards.