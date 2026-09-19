Dan Lanning Hit With Last-Minute Injury Setback as Oregon WR Ruled Out After Going Through Pregame Warmups With Team

Jeremiah McClellan caught passes in full uniform moments before kickoff. By game time, he was sitting on the sideline in street clothes, wearing a walking boot, and leaning on crutches. That sudden, strange twist gave head coach Dan Lanning an unexpected headache right before the game. It raised immediate questions about how Oregon’s passing attack would look without its top deep threat.

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According to Bri Amaranthus of Sports Illustrated, McClellan looked 100% fine just moments earlier. He went through the entire pregame routine in full uniform, catching passes from Dante Moore and running crisp routes with the first-team offense. There was zero limping, no trainers hovering around him, and absolutely no sign of trouble during early warmups.

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However, when the Ducks finally ran out of the tunnel, Oregon’s WR3 was nowhere to be found in the lineup. Instead, McClellan was just chilling on the sidelines in street clothes. Even worse? The young playmaker was sporting a heavy walking boot on his left foot and leaning on crutches just to move around.

It’s quite a blow for Dan Lanning. McClellan has quickly turned into one of Moore’s most reliable deep targets, bringing insane explosiveness to the field. Through just the first two games of the season, McClellan had already cooked opposing secondaries for 170 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

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Thankfully, if there is one thing this Oregon roster has going for it, it is some of the most ridiculous wide receiver depth in college football. Five-star talent Evan Stewart completely held down the fort with a massive 72-yard touchdown performance, while Dakorien Moore flashed his elite speed with a 45-yard bomb. Even depth pieces like Messiah Hampton stepped up, taking advantage of the open targets to snag a 30-yard night and a touchdown of his own.

Beating up on non-conference opponents while cycling through depth pieces is one thing, but losing Jeremiah McClellan right before kickoff creates a real tactical headache for Dan Lanning’s offense. With a massive Big Ten showdown against USC up next, Oregon’s passing scheme will face a much stiffer challenge.

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USC’s secondary brings far tighter coverage than what the Ducks have seen so far. Without McClellan’s vertical speed to stretch the deep third, defenses can more comfortably roll safety help over to Evan Stewart and aggressively compress the intermediate passing lanes for Dante Moore down the middle.

So far, the Oregon Ducks football offense scored a touchdown on every single offensive drive in the first half. They went 7-for-7 on their first seven possessions, exploding for a 42-0 lead before halftime. They didn’t punt once during that initial onslaught and piled up over 400 total yards effortlessly. It completely fixed the issues from the first two weeks, where the offense would stall out and awkwardly settle for field goals.

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Official details remain undisclosed, as neither Lanning nor the medical team has confirmed whether he twisted something during pregame cuts or if a previous issue flared up in the locker room. What is verified is the official status change: McClellan was cleared for warmups, then immediately ruled out before the first snap.

It would be a shame if the injury turns out to be season-ending. McClellan was bound to have a breakthrough year after his very impressive freshman season. In nine starts last season, he recorded 38 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns in a very stacked Ducks’ WR room.

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The college football world will probably have to wait until the game finishes or Wednesday, which is when the mandatory Big Ten availability report drops, to get the actual scoop on what happened.

Honestly, the timing for this injury is just brutal with the meat of the schedule arriving. Oregon is scheduled to host the USC Trojans next weekend in a massive Week 4 blockbuster that marks their first real heavyweight fight in the Big Ten.