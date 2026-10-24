Dan Lanning Hit With WR Injury Crisis After Concerning Dante Moore Update

Oregon’s season is falling apart, and Dan Lanning can’t catch a break. Dante Moore is sidelined with a concussion, UCLA embarrassed the Ducks at home, and Dylan Raiola barely rescued them against Nebraska after being benched a week earlier. Now, ahead of Illinois, Lanning faces another crisis. At 4-2, Oregon is running out of healthy wide receivers, and its offense is paying the price.

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The College Transfer Portal’s X account reported that Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton were unexpectedly ruled out Friday. Neither appeared on Wednesday’s or Thursday’s availability reports, and no reason was provided for their absences. They join Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan on the sidelines.

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The post listed Oregon’s unavailable players: “Out – WR Jeremiah McClellan, QB Dante Moore, WR Evan Stewart, WR Jalen Lott, WR Messiah Hampton, DB Aaron Flowers, ILB Brayden Platt, DL Matthew Johnson, OL Trent Ferguson, OL Kawika Rogers, OL Immanuel Iheanacho.”

According to Ducks Wire, four of Oregon’s five best receivers will miss the Illinois game, leaving Dakorien Moore as the only healthy starting receiver. That’s a major setback for an offense that managed just 113 passing yards against Nebraska.

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Lott and Hampton are freshmen, a five-star recruit from Texas and a four-star from Rochester, respectively. Both had climbed the depth chart as injuries mounted. McClellan broke his foot during warmups before the September 18 Portland State game and remains out indefinitely.

Stewart, Oregon’s leading receiver, missed Nebraska with an undisclosed issue before being arrested early Sunday on a DUI charge. He had previously caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Brock Thomas against UCLA. On Monday, Lanning said “appropriate action” would be taken following his arrest.

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The injury list extends beyond the receivers. Dante Moore hasn’t played since September 26 against USC. Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson sustained a serious knee injury against Oklahoma State and is expected to miss the season. Aaron Flowers underwent shoulder surgery following the USC game, while Brayden Platt has been sidelined since fall camp. Kawika Rogers was also downgraded from questionable Thursday to out Friday.

Lott’s absence is particularly significant after his performance against Nebraska. He caught three passes for 23 yards, including crucial receptions on third-and-two and fourth-and-three during Oregon’s winning drive. Hampton added one catch for five yards. Both became important options when Dakorien Moore briefly exited after a hard hit in the second quarter.

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Raiola completed 11 of 18 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown against Nebraska, while Brock Thomas went 9-of-20 for 54 yards and an interception. Raiola ultimately delivered a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jamari Johnson with 28 seconds remaining, followed by a two-point conversion to Hudson Lewis that secured Oregon’s 17-14 victory.

With his receiving options shrinking, Lanning has already discussed the challenge of adjusting Oregon’s offense.

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“So, you got to make sure that guys have enough reps at certain positions, and it’s that balance of carrying volume that has answers, right? Versus what can you execute at a really high level well,” Lanning said, according to Sports Illustrated.

Lanning explained that Oregon could use different formations, including additional tight ends, depending on available personnel. However, players must be prepared to execute those changes.

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Dakorien Moore remains the primary receiving option after catching seven passes for 36 yards on 14 targets against Nebraska. Gatlin Bair provides additional depth, while freshman tight end Kendre Harrison could see more opportunities alongside Johnson, who recorded five catches for 35 yards against the Cornhuskers.

Oregon could also lean on its running game. Dierre Hill Jr. gained 67 yards on 14 carries against Nebraska, contributing to the Ducks’ 129 rushing yards.

Lanning has dealt with similar problems before. During last season’s College Football Playoff run, Jordon Davison and Dakorien Moore missed time with injuries, while Stewart missed the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar injury. That experience could help Oregon adjust its offensive personnel against Illinois.

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The quarterback situation adds another complication. Raiola started against UCLA before being benched in the fourth quarter. Thomas started against Nebraska but was replaced early in the fourth. Although Lanning hasn’t officially announced a starter against Illinois, Raiola is expected to start, according to Sports Illustrated.

Illinois enters Saturday at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Fighting Illini will also be without quarterback Katin Houser and running back Ca’Lil Valentine.

Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes remain fragile, with Northwestern and Ohio State awaiting after Illinois. The Ducks travel to Columbus on November 7.

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Saturday’s game begins at noon PT at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign and will air on Big Ten Network. A final availability report will be released two hours before kickoff.

Lanning has spent weeks searching for consistency at quarterback. Now, whoever starts will have to operate without four of Oregon’s top five receivers.