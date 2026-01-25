Dan Lanning Lands Legacy Commitment With Son of Oregon Legend and Super Bowl Champion

Dan Lanning made a statement on January 24 with a legacy Oregon commitment.

“BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Sam Ngata has Committed to Oregon,” Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on January 24. “The 6’4 215 LB from Salt Lake City, UT chose the Ducks over Cal, Michigan, and BYU.”

“All glory to God, I’m home,” Sam Ngata said.

Sam Ngata is the son of Haloti Ngata, one of the most dominant players to ever wear an Oregon uniform. Haloti was a second-team All-Pac-10 selection in 2004, a first-team pick in 2005, and the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year that same season. He was also a consensus first-team All-American, the Ducks’ first in 43 years, and blocked seven kicks in three seasons. At the program level, he also won Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, named Pro-Bowler five times, and made it to two First-Team All-Pro. The legacy is now extended.



Per On3, Sam Ngata is ranked No. 547 nationally, the No. 32 ATH in the country, and No. 6 in Utah. Oregon separated itself during a junior day visit in Eugene this weekend, when the Ducks moved from contender to choice. But the turning point came earlier.

Oregon officially offered Sam Ngata in November during a visit at the end of the season. Dan Lanning delivered the news himself.

“Coach Lanning walked up to me and said I have some great news for you and told me I had a scholarship offer to play for the Ducks,” he told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “As a kid, Oregon was my dream school and the only school I even thought of going to. It’s crazy that I can now say that my childhood dream has come true.”

Sam Ngata becomes Oregon’s second commitment in the 2027 class, joining 4-star DL Cam Pritchett. The Ducks are coming off a No. 3-ranked 2026 recruiting class. Legacy or not, this commitment fits a pattern of recruiting with purpose and Dan Lanning is not slowing down.