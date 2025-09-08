Dan Lanning Learns Alarming Oregon News from ESPN Analyst’s Strong Verdict

Oregon’s 69-3 demolition of Oklahoma State was as lopsided as it gets, with quick-strike touchdowns and a defense that smothered the Cowboys. But as impressive as the win was, the Ducks know the real test is still ahead. Their trip to Happy Valley for a White Out showdown with Penn State looks is the game that could define their season. And the Ducks might have some bad news to sort through.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the recent episode of SVPod on ESPN, where analysts Scott Van Pelt and Steve Coughlin broke down, this win, doesn’t guarantee much about Oregon’s future. When asked if Oregon could win at Happy Valley, Scott didn’t sound convinced. He stated, “Against a team like Oklahoma State, at least you’re playing someone from the hierarchy of schools that’s in your peer group.” Against Oklahoma Sooner’s the Ducks were facing an almost peer, so their strengths were on display.

But “you’re not going to know anything about Penn State relative to what tricks they’ve got in the bag. You won’t have to get exotic with your play calls or whatever else,” Scott added. His logic was simple: we are yet to see Penn State’s full hand. It’s easy for the Nittany Lions to be a darkhorse but stay under the radar. But Oregon won’t have that luxury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the second Big Ten season for the Ducks, they might have had a bit of luck with the schedule. However, everything shifts on September 27, when they’ll be in Happy Valley. The night game, under the lights, with the “White Out” atmosphere has fans dreaming of the matchup.

AD

Why everyone’s watching Oregon vs. Penn State

A lot of people had doubts when Oregon joined the Big Ten. It was all the same old trash talk: “soft Pac-12 teams,” “can’t handle the physicality. In the same season, however, Dan Lanning’s team went out and defeated Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan. It was obvious that the Ducks were here to make a difference. Tight end Terrance Ferguson even stated, “There’s been some alphas in the Big Ten, and we just came in and put our hat on that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The matchup is made even more interesting by Oregon’s history with Penn State. The last time these teams faced each other was in 2024 when Oregon dashed the Nittany Lions to a score of 45-37, and before that, in the Rose Bowl in 1995, despite Oregon’s superior yardage, Penn State dominated the Ducks. This is gonna be Oregon’s third time since 1994 against Penn State, and until now, the series is an all-time 2-3.

Also, it’s been more than 60 years since Oregon last played in Pennsylvania. It will be the first time since 1964 the Ducks will play Penn State in Pennsylvania. Everyone will be watching, so if the Ducks want to make an impression in one of the most important games of the season, they had better play to the best of their abilities.