Dan Lanning Learns Oregon’s B1G Fate in Huge Dante Moore Admission as USC Mocks HC With Latest Announcement

Who’s calling them Ducks? When they’re a full-blown QB machine. Dan Lanning’s Oregon doesn’t just develop quarterbacks; they catapult them to the national spotlight. From Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota to Bo Nix and now Dillon Gabriel, the Ducks’ quarterback pipeline is legendary. Experience reigns in Eugene, and Gabriel’s 63 career starts set a high bar. Enter Dante Moore: young, untested, but armed with immense talent, raw firepower, and early Heisman buzz. While he may lack the battle scars of veterans, the kid boasts a powerful arm and nerves of steel. With reins in his hands, he’s ready to lead Oregon’s championship hopes full throttle.

With Dillon Gabriel now off to the NFL, all eyes shift to Dante Moore. And let’s be real, replacing a quarterback with 18,722 career passing yards—second only to Case Keenum’s 19,217—is a monumental task. But it’s not like Moore’s UCLA career wasn’t impressive; back in 2023, he threw for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Sure, those interceptions aren’t that convincing, but learning behind Gabriel provided invaluable experience. A former five-star recruit, Moore possesses immense talent and faces sky-high expectations. He has the potential but needs to prove himself.

Moore’s resume might be short, but the buzz around him isn’t. Will Stein’s system demands excellence, and this spring showcased Moore’s progress. DucksWire ranks him fourth among Big Ten starting quarterbacks, suggesting Oregon’s confidence. Fox Sports analyst RJ Young adds on his IG page, “Following Heisman finalists Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore has the physical tools to lead Oregon to another Big Ten championship.” Well, Moore’s expected to start this season, and his big-arm ability and leadership skills are already making him a perfect signal-caller.

Well, it’s not just RJ Young who believes in Dante Moore’s ability to give the Ducks a championship run. Even an anonymous coach is certain about him being the “guy” for Dan Lanning. “They’re pretty hyped on the quarterback [Dante Moore], whom they’ve had in the system for a season already, which is a huge advantage. This isn’t modifying your book for a guy you get out of the portal; it’s a talented, developed player who already knows your system. I think that will show early on this season,” the coach said to Athlon. And that’s exactly why Dan Lanning’s making sure his offense and defense stay top-class.

Oregon’s receiving corps just got a major upgrade with the addition of Dakorien Moore, a top high school prospect, who’ll team up with Evan Stewart to form a terrifying duo for opposing defenses. This explosive outside attack is further bolstered by the arrival of Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes, adding even more punch to an already potent running game.

Defensively, Coach Lanning has secured Dillon Thieneman and Bear Alexander to strengthen an already elite unit. These moves clearly signal Lanning’s ambition: a Big Ten championship, and he’s building a roster capable of achieving it.

However, quarterback Dante Moore has a significant weakness—ball security—a recurring concern, even mentioned frankly by McLaughlin: “[From] his time at UCLA, he struggled protecting the football. It is the biggest knock that you can throw on him. It’s why he was removed from the starting role after capturing it early in the season from Ethan Garbers.” This season represents a redemption opportunity for Moore. He’s the starting quarterback, and everyone in Eugene is watching to see if he overcomes this challenge or falters once more. Because, for now, things aren’t that great there anyway…

Dan Lanning finds himself in a tricky spot

Oregon and USC’s rivalry intensified when offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and defensive lineman Bear Alexander transferred from the Trojans to the Ducks.

USC leads the 2026 recruiting class, topping 247Sports’ rankings with one five-star, sixteen four-star, and ten three-star commits, boasting a 290.01 rating—almost 40 points ahead of second-place Notre Dame (253.02). Oregon sits at No. 27 with a 149.57 rating, including one five-star, four four-star, and two three-star recruits. But this time it went too far.

USC landed a major recruiting coup Friday, securing a commitment from 5-star tight end Mark Bowman, the nation’s top tight end and 16th-ranked overall prospect in the 2026 class. This is a huge win for Coach Lincoln Riley and his staff, adding another top recruit to their roster. But the celebration didn’t stop there; USC playfully jabbed rival Oregon, also pursuing Bowman.

Immediately following Bowman’s commitment announcement, USC football’s X account posted a video of Will Ferrell diving into a pool – a scene from ‘Anchorman’, calls for people’s attention, as he then exclaims “cannonball”– a direct parody of Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s own celebratory pool jump earlier this year after landing 5-star EDGE Richard Wesley. While Lanning’s stunt went viral, Wesley’s situation has since changed; he’s requested removal from Oregon’s commit list and is re-evaluating his options.

The video includes a “live” and “SC TV” bug in the upper left, “breaking news” in the lower right, and a bottom graphic reading “the place to be.” Concluding the Anchorman clip, the USC team’s peace sign motif, along with “we got him,” appears, accompanied by the Trojan marching band. USC’s video hits even harder in context. By mirroring Lanning’s celebration, the Trojans seem to mock Oregon’s recruiting woes with Wesley, while showcasing their Bowman coup. It’s blatant trolling, sure to irk Oregon’s staff as they fight to regain momentum. While playful, it underscores the fierce competition in top-tier recruiting.

This could further ignite their November 22 clash in Eugene. Lanning famously uses perceived slights as fuel, and this pool-jump taunt will likely feature prominently in his pre-game speech. This rivalry, fueled by antics and bragging rights, just got hotter.

